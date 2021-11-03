City council and school board election results are being tabulated, but there were some clear winners in the local races Wednesday.
For Lisbon City Council, newcomer Ricky Scott had 298 votes and Michael S. Williams had 257 votes. Incumbent Nathan Smith took the third seat with 198 votes. Stacey L. Hunter was the next closest with 193 votes, Douglas D. Kamberling had 131 votes followed by Brian Lee Courtney with 103. There were nine write-in votes and 194 undervotes and three over votes in the election.
A total of 558 voted in the election out of the 2,205 registered voters, for a 25.31 percent turnout.
For Mount Vernon City Council, incumbent Stephanie West retained her seat with 634 votes, Paul Tuerler had 502 votes and Mark Andresen had 324 votes. There were 16 write-in votes total. A total of 340 undervotes were also recorded in the election.
Mount Vernon North had a 30.22 percent voter turnout, with 369 of the 1,221 registered voters voting in the election. Mount Vernon South had a 21.14 percent voter turnout with 465 of the 2,200 registered voters voting in the election.
Tom Wieseler took a total of 774 votes in the election, with 37 write-in votes. There were also 97 undervotes in the election.
In the Lisbon School Board, Robyn Richey had 242 votes and incumbent Allan Mallie had 298 votes locally for the two open seats on the school board. There were 183 write-in votes, which would have comprised Niki Davis votes in the election, and Mike Winders had 106 votes. There were two overvotes and 221 undervotes locally.
According to the Secretary of State website, Robyn Richey picked up an additional 52 votes from other communities for 296 votes, with 43 additional votes for Allan J. Mallie for 341 votes. There were an additional 63 write-in votes in the election for 246 votes, and 19 votes additional for Mike Winders for 125 total.
The extension of the revenue purpose statement for the Lisbon School District passed by an overwhelming majority, with 468 total yes votes and 55 no votes.
For the Mount Vernon School Board, locally William Thomsen had 929 votes, Rick Elliott had 850 votes and Lori Merlak had 836 votes for the three open seats for the election. Ian Dye had 473 votes and Nick Edwards had 325 votes.
The Secretary of State website shows William Thomsen picked up an additional six votes for 935 votes, Rick Elliott had an additional five votes for 855 votes and Lori Merlak an additional six votes for 841. Ian Dye picked up five more votes for 478 votes, and Nick Edwards had an additional four votes for 329 votes.
Locally, the votes for the creation of gambling in Linn County had 458 no votes in Mount Vernon and 347 yes votes. In Lisbon, the measure had 347 yes votes and 189 no votes.
For the entire county, the matter passed with 24,169 yes votes and 20,036 no votes.
Also locally, the extension of the Local Option Sales and Service Tax for the unincorporated portions of Linn County had 71 yes votes in Lisbon and 29 no votes.
That vote passed with 2,349 yes votes and 1,360 no votes countywide.