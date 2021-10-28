The City of Mount Vernon will be joining a pilot program for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).
The city has participated in the Low Income Heating Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for a number of years, but there has not been a similar program offered for water, said Mount Vernon city administrator Chris Nosbisch.
LIHWAP was formed as part of the response to COVID-19 to address financial impacts on low-income households.
The pilot program runs from now through September 2023.
Like the heating program, eligibility is determined by finances, with the maximum income to receive financial assistance set at $25,760 for a single income home.
Residents must provide documentation of a water bill, including all service amounts due and fees. Households must also demonstrate legal United States status to be eligible for the federal benefits.
LIHWAP will help pay for past due bills of water to get citizens back to connected water services or help those facing impending water disconnection for non payment of water bills.
LIHWAP will pay water providers the amount of assistance for bills. Payments to individuals is not allowed. The bills only go to water vendors, either public or private. Paying for private wells is not eligible for the relief.
Payments only can go to accounts in arrears.
The program in Mount Vernon will be administered through Hawkeye Area Community Action Program for those who need to apply for the assistance.
In Linn County, Mount Vernon residents needing the program can apply by contacting 319-366-0776 for the Inn Circle HACAP location in Cedar Rapids or 319-366-7632 for the Urban Office HACAP location in Cedar Rapids.