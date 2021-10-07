A duo of Lisbon public works department workers plant one of the 28 trees the city received through grants from Alliant Energy and Trees Forever to plant Monday, Sept. 27, in Lisbon. Crews worked with area kindergarten classes on the project as well.
The City of Lisbon also had a chance to plant a couple of the 24 trees the city received, thanks to a grant from Alliant Energy and Trees Forever. The city worked with local kindergarten classes in planting a couple of the trees Monday, Sept. 27 said Lisbon Public Works director Travis Bagby. The ground has already gotten extremely firm this fall, which made the plantings a little more difficult, he said.
Bagby said the city’s removal of damaged trees is one project they are constantly working at as they have time. He is seeking bids for the pine trees in the cemetery that are damaged that are too large for the city to remove safely on their own. He notes those trees are losing limbs when the wind blows.
Lisbon city administrator Brandon Siggins said the city has a list of the trees which are completely dead and those that have splits that were apparent following the storm to prioritize what trees need to be removed for public safety.
Bagby said that he has calls out to Cy’s Tree Service for when he can get into the city for a day or two to remove some of the more difficult trees.
The crew is working at grinding stumps as they have time as well, with a goal of getting those stumps in the right of way ground, seeded and filled with fill dirt before winter sets in.