(Subject to Approval)
CITY OF LISBON
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING MINUTES
September 13th , 2021
CALL TO ORDER: The City Council of Lisbon, Iowa, met in regular session on September 13th, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. with Mayor Pro-Tem Nathan Smith presiding. The following City Council members were present: John Bardsley and Sara Nost. Stephanie Kamberling was present via zoom. Mayor Doug O’Connor and Travis Jubeck were absent.
OTHERS PRESENT: Travis Bagby, Drayton Kamberling, Doug Shannon, Curt Blinks and Steve McEmeel. Ann Opatz and Dave Schechinger with Veenstra & Kimm were present via zoom.
CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Nost, seconded by Bardsley to approve the consent agenda consisting of the minutes of August 23rd, list of bills, utility refunds, Run for Pie 5K on September 18th, and August treasurer’s report. All Ayes. Motion carried 4-0.
Ann Opatz addressed the council concerning American Rescue Funds received by the city. City Administrator Brandon Siggins informed Opatz that he would be attending a meeting this week on how the funds can be distributed.
Discussion was held on the barns at Meyers Farm. The project has been scaled down to include a basic stabilization estimate by Blinks Brothers starting November 1st. Council members decided it was best to schedule a work session for 7pm Monday September 20th with the Historic Preservation Board and Curt Blinks to discuss a plan moving forward.
Public Works Director Travis Bagby brought up the discussion of purchasing a sampler for wastewater. He explained that costs have increased, and that public works would continue the process as is until prices drop to a more reasonable level for such purchase.
Parks Director Drayton Kamberling asked for councils’ thoughts on holding Halloweentown this year. Council agreed that scaling the event back and mirroring events from last year was the best course of action giving the rising numbers in COVID in our area.
Motion by Kamberling, seconded by Nost to approve the final pay estimate to Brecke Inc. in the amount of $1,854.90 for Business 30 Storm Improvements. Roll Call. Ayes: Kamberling, Bardsley, Nost, Smith. Absent: Jubeck. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Bardsley, seconded by Nost to approve the City Street Finance Report for FY21. Roll Call. Ayes: Kamberling, Bardsley, Nost, Smith. Absent: Jubeck. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Smith, seconded by Bardsley to set a Public Hearing for FY2022 Budget Amendment #1 for October 25th, 2021. All Ayes. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Smith, seconded by Nost to set a Public Hearing for Business 30 Sidewalk Improvements for September 27th, 2021. All Ayes. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Smith, seconded by Nost to set a Public Hearing for Business 30 Patch Repairs for September 27th, 2021. All Ayes. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Nost, seconded by Bardsley to approve Resolution 30-2021 Approving transfer of funds. Roll Call. Ayes: Kamberling, Bardsley, Nost, Smith. Absent: Jubeck. Motion carried 4-0.
Correspondences included an award letter for a FEMA grant for fire department turnout gear in the amount of $46,571.43.
The council received the following reports from city departments:
City Engineer Dave Schechinger – work continues on all projects.
Public Works Director Travis Bagby – yearly plant maintenance happening now, pump repairs to come, paint sprayer used at park due to paint shortage, 50 stumps ground making them about a fourth of the way done.
Parks Director Drayton Kamberling – soccer and flag football are underway, girls’ basketball registration starts soon, Halloweentown talks stating, thank you to Public Works for paint assistance.
Police Chief Dough Shannon – report submitted. Congratulations to the Sauerkraut Day Committee for a great event.
Ambulance Director Jacob Lindauer – reports for July and August were submitted.
Fire Chief Brandon Siggins – Labor Day pancake breakfast served over 1,000 people, won a grant for $1,000 towards an air pack or AED for participation in many community events in the last year, thank you to public works for heling with ice machine set up.
City Administrator Brandon Siggins – Bistate is here working downtown and are about halfway done. Park lights and sports complex on work session agenda, annual financial report work continues.
Council thanked city departments for all their work and congratulated the fire department on their grants and successful breakfast.
Mayor Pro-Tem Smith adjourned the meeting at 7:47 PM. Christina Eicher, City Clerk Nathan Smith, Mayor Pro-Tem
CITY OF LISBON
LIST OF CLAIMS
9-13-2021 — UPDATED
VENDOR NAME DESCRIPTION AMOUNT
ACCESS SYSTEMS/LEASING TECH SUPPORT/COPIER LEASE $1,168.59
AFLAC CANCER INSURANCE $232.80
ALLIANT UTILITIES UTILITIES $4,400.12
BAKER & TAYLOR BOOKS LIBRARY MATERIALS $597.15
BARNYARD SCREEN PRINTER SOCCER/FOOTBALL SHIRTS $1,747.00
BRECKE INC. FINAL PAY ESTIMATE STORM IMP $1,854.90
CARQUEST OF LISBON OPERATING SUPPLIES $99.53
CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD GAS CHARGES $409.80
CENTRAL AUTOMOTIVE STREETS VEHICLE PARTS $946.96
COLLECTION SERVICES PAYROLL DEDUCTION $204.84
D & D BODY SHOP PAINT THINNER $373.50
DELTA DENTAL OF IOWA VISION INSURANCE — EMPLOYEE $5.72
DIESEL-TURBO SERVICE CHIPPER SUPPLIES $67.73
DIXON, BRAD FD WAGES $150.00
ECICOG HOUSING REHAB $1,386.00
ELECTRIC PUMP INC WWTP PUMP REPAIR $2,720.00
EMPLOYEE BENEFIT SYSTEMS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS $76.88
EPPERLY, BRETT FD WAGES $220.00
EULENSPIEGEL PUPPET THEATRE LIBRARY PROGRAMS $1,381.00
EVERBRIDGE, INC NIXLE ANNUAL FEE $2,678.00
HAWKEYE FIRE & SAFETY CO. EXTINGUISHER MAINTENANCE $360.25
HAWKINS INC. OPERATING SUPPLIES $435.06
HILLS BANK FEDERAL W/H $5,349.02
IMWCA WORKERS COMP $878.00
IOWA ONE CALL LOCATES $43.50
IPERS IPERS-REG $7,093.82
JOHNSON COUNTY REFUSE INC TRASH/RECYCLING $13,856.75
JORDAN’S PROPERTY CARE INC MOW/FERTILIZE CEMETERY $3,805.00
KEYSTONE LABORATORIES INC TESTING $748.00
KIESELER POLICE SUPPLY POLICE EQUIPMENT $2,768.81
KOHL, JESSE MOWING RIGHT OF WAYS $1,600.00
LEDERER WESTON CRAID ATTORNEY FEES $157.50
LINN COOP OIL CO. GAS/DIESEL CHARGES $2,323.84
LINN COUNTY TREASURER HISTORY CENTER TAXES $1,172.00
MARKET STREET INC LIBRARY TECH SUPPORT $80.00
MECHANICSVILLE TELEPHONE PHONE SERVICES $638.03
MIDWEST SAFETY COUNSELORS INSTRUMENT CALIBRATION $200.00
MISCELLANEOUS VENDOR OLSON, DELANEY :US REFUND $247.42
MT. VERNON ACE HARDWARE OPERATING SUPPLIES $954.54
MT.VERNON-LISBON SUN NEWSPAPER PUBLICATIONS $324.98
OVERDRIVE INC BRIDGES E-BOOK CONTENT FEE $687.36
P & K MIDWEST INC SAFETY GLASSES $111.92
PS ADFINITY LIBRARY BUSINESS CARDS $192.65
RED CEDAR CHAMBER MUSIC LIBRARY PROGRAM $200.00
RED LION RENEWABLES SOLAR $1,291.35
RICKARD SIGN & DESIGN LLC GOLF CART PERMITS $53.00
ROTO-ROOTER CORP. JETTER AT WWTP $560.00
SCHIMBERG CO. METERS/TOUCH PADS $1,273.66
SCHUMACHER ELEVATOR COMPANY LIBRARY ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE $165.60
SCOTT, NINA LIBRARY PAINTING $50.00
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO INC. STREET PAINT SUPPLIES $397.29
SILVER, JEFFREY WAYNE FD WAGES $175.00
SIMMERING-CORY IOWA CODIFICATION ORDINANCE UPDATES $1,263.00
SMART APPLE MEDIA LIBRARY MATERIALS $295.03
SPRINGVILLE READY MIX, INC TRUCKING $274.00
STATE HYGIENIC LABORATORY TESTING $47.00
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE — EMPLOYEE $16.75
TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE W/H $1,749.00
U.S. CELLULAR CELL PHONE CHARGES $83.03
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE RATE INCREASE ON POSTAGE $36.00
VEENSTRA & KIMM INC. ENGINEERING FEES $8,283.54
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS HEALTH INSURANCE — EMPLOYEE $520.66
WENDLING QUARRIES INC. SAND/LIME $690.79
WHITE, AMY LIBRARY AD REIMBURSEMENT $31.39
WINDSTREAM LIFT STATION ALARMS $328.55
PAYROLL $15,185.00
GRAND TOTAL: $97,718.61
FUNDS TOTAL
001 GENERAL FUND $35,806.51
010 CABLE TV $140.00
020 HOUSING REHAB FUND $1,386.00
110 ROAD USE TAX $14,753.75
112 EMPLOYEE BENEFIT FUND $3,760.65
339 NEW CITY WELL $4,336.00
600 WATER FUND $11,266.44
610 SEWER FUND $10,656.16
670 SOLID WASTE FUND $15,613.10
GRAND TOTAL: $97,718.61
AUGUST FUND REVENUES TOTALS
001 GENERAL FUND $46,728.19
110 ROAD USE TAX $19,993.13
112 EMPLOYEE BENEFIT $677.58
121 LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $30,629.98
125 TIF FUND $19.61
300 AMERICAN RESCUE FUNDS $167,428.09
510 CEMETERY PERPETUAL CARE FUND $140.00
600 WATER FUNDS/DEPOSITS $33,636.65
610 SEWER FUNDS $26,130.07
611 SEWER SINKING FUND $13,207.83
670 SOLID WASTE FUND $17,410.06
GRAND TOTAL: $356,001.19
CITY OF MOUNT VERNON
September 8, 2021
City Council Minutes
213 1st Street NW
Mount Vernon, Iowa 52314
The City Council returned to in-person meetings held at the Police Station, 380 Lincoln Hwy. The Council asked that those in attendance wear a mask if unvaccinated and observe social distancing protocols. The public entrance to the police station is on the west side of the building. For those individuals that were unable to attend or did not feel comfortable with in-person meetings, the City provided a Zoom option. For those planning to attend via Zoom, the following information was needed: Telephone #: 1-312-626-6799, Meeting ID: 896 7736 8617, Password: 850286. If assistance was needed before the meeting they could contact City Administrator Chris Nosbisch at 319-359-8613. The following Council members were present: Roudabush, Wieseler, Herrmann, West and Rose. Absent: Mayor Jamie Hampton.
Call to Order. At 6:30 p.m. Mayor Pro Tem Tom Wieseler called the meeting to order.
Agenda Additions/Agenda Approval. Motion made by Herrmann, seconded by Rose to approve the Agenda. Motion carries.
Consent Agenda. Motion to approve the Consent Agenda made by Rose, seconded by West . Motion carries.
Approval of City Council Minutes – August 16, 2021 Regular Council Meeting
Appoint Christopher Bostwick – Library Board of Trustees
Appoint Jackie Wallace – Library Board of Trustees
Approval of Liquor License – Mt. Vernon PNP
Ordinance Approval/Amendment
Ordinance #8-16-2021A: Adopting Section 509 US Highway 30 Overlay District of Article Five: Special Overlay Districts within Chapter 165 Zoning Regulations of the City of Mt. Vernon Municipal Code. Motion to approve second reading and proceed to the third reading (Council may suspend rules and proceed to the final reading after a vote of the first reading). Nosbisch said there was feedback from one Planning and Zoning member who was not in favor of the ordinance but had not received any other comments. He also said that the plan as presented offers the most flexibility and he and the consultant were comfortable with it. Motion made by West, seconded by Rose to approve the second reading of Ordinance #8-16-2021A: Adopting Section 509 US Highway 30 Overlay District of Article Five: Special Overlay Districts within Chapter 165 Zoning Regulations of the City of Mt. Vernon Municipal Code. Roll call all yes.
Motions for Approval
Consideration of Claims List – Motion to Approve. Motion made by Rose, seconded by Herrmann to approve the Claims List. Motion carries.
AAA PEST CONTROL PEST CONTROL-PD 55.00
AAA PEST CONTROL PEST CONTROL-P&A 30.00
AHLERS & COONEY P.C. MIDWEST DEV CO SERVICES-P&A 279.00
ALLIANT IES UTILITIES ENERGY USAGE-LBC 4,526.13
ALLIANT IES UTILITIES ENERGY USAGE-WAT 2,597.22
ALLIANT IES UTILITIES ENERGY USAGE-PD 905.80
ALLIANT IES UTILITIES ENERGY USAGE-SEW 41.22
ALLIANT IES UTILITIES ENERGY USAGE-P&REC 34.41
ALTORFER EQUIP REPAIRS/MAINT-WAT 163.14
AMERICAN RED CROSS LIFEGUARD CERT-POOL 80.00
ANDREA JEAN FRANZ PARKS INSTRUCTOR-LBC 18.00
AXON ENTERPRISE INC TASER PYMT-PD 2,184.00
BARNYARD SCREENPRINTING T-SHIRTS-P&REC 2,065.50
BARNYARD SCREENPRINTING T-SHIRTS-P&REC 1,789.50
BRADLEY HAUGE CPA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES-ALL DEPTS 1,310.00
CAMPBELL SUPPLY CEDAR RAPIDS TOOLS-RUT 1,232.05
CARQUEST OF LISBON VEHICLE MAINT-PD,RUT 102.31
CARRICO AQUATIC RESOURCES INC ADAPTOR-POOL 11.19
CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL GENERATOR-PD 949.39
CEDAR RAPIDS TIRE TIRES/KUBOTA-RUT 323.06
CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING VACUUM MAINT-LBC 97.28
CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES-RUT 183.80
CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES-LBC 94.40
CENTURY LINK PHONE CHGS-PD 62.56
CHRIS NOSBISCH MILEAGE-P&A 314.16
CITY LAUNDERING SERVICES-P&A 56.64
CITY LAUNDERING CO SERVICES-LBC 230.93
CITY LAUNDERING CO SERVICES-LBC 230.93
CITY LAUNDERING CO SERVICES-P&A 56.64
CITY LAUNDERING CO SERVICES-P&A 56.64
CLIFTON LARSON ALLEN AUDITOR FEES-ALL DEPTS 735.00
COGRAN SYSTEMS ONLINE FEES-P&REC/POOL 164.00
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT GROUP HOTEL/MOTEL TAX PYMT-ECON DEV 18,862.97
DARRAH’S TOWING-FD 172.00
DE NOVO MONTHLY MAINT-LBC 300.00
DELTA DENTAL OF IOWA INSURANCE-ALL DEPTS 1,646.58
DENISE BRANNAMAN REFUND-LBC 550.00
DEPOSIT REFUNDS DEPOSIT REFUND-WAT 24.46
DIANE RECKER REFUND-POOL 32.00
EBS INSURANCE-ALL DEPTS 675.76
EVIDENT SUPPLIES-PD 286.66
GARY’S SUPPLIES-POOL 1,134.45
GAZETTE COMMUNICATIONS SUBSCRIPTION-ALL DEPTS 416.00
GORDON LUMBER COMPANY BLDG SUPPLIES-RUT 4,414.90
HALL & HALL ENGINEERS INC SHADE STRUCTURES-LBC 979.50
HAWKEYE FIRE & SAFETY CORP EMS SUPPLIES-FD 315.00
HAWKEYE FIRE & SAFETY CORP EXTINGUISHER MAINT-FD 123.00
IOWA SOLUTIONS MONTHLY MAINT-PD 922.50
IOWA SOLUTIONS MONTHLY MAINT-ALL DEPTS 826.00
JOEL MOORHEAD INSTRUCTOR-LBC 36.00
JOE’S QUALITY WINDOW CLEANING WINDOW CLEANING-PD 40.00
JORDAN AXTELL REFEREE-P&REC 90.00
JORDAN AXTELL REFEREE-P&REC 60.00
KIEFER AQUATICS SUPPLIES-POOL 346.00
KONICA MINOLTA MAINT PLAN/COPIES-LBC 24.18
KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS MAINTENANCE PLAN/COPIES-LBC 130.38
LEXIPOL TRAINING-PD 1,089.00
LIBERTY DOORS INC MAIN DOOR MAINT-PD 175.00
LINN CO-OP OIL CO FUEL-PW 2,749.51
LINN COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH AIR PERMIT RENEWAL/GENERATORS 180.00
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF RECORDING FEES-P&Z 14.00
LYNCH FORD BATTERY-RUT 215.92
MARION IRON COMPANY ANGLE IRON-FD 40.02
MARKET STREET ONLINE SUPPORT-MVHPC 30.00
MEDIACOM PHONE/INTERNET-LBC 816.12
MEDIACOM PHONE/INTERNET-P&A 353.00
MEDIACOM PHONE/INTERNET-SEW 276.39
MEDIACOM PHONE/INTERNET-P&REC 245.02
MEDIACOM PHONE/INTERNET-PD 470.70
MIDWEST WHEEL CO HITCH,RECEIVER/2022 F350 173.60
MOTION FITNESS CO TWALL INSTALLATION-LBC 895.00
MOUNT VERNON ACE HARDWARE SUPPLIES-ALL DEPTS 1,287.92
MOUNT VERNON BANK NSF CHECK-POOL 185.00
MOUNT VERNON BANK NSF CHECK-WAT 103.70
MOUNT VERNON PHARMACY SUPPLIES-P&A 34.26
NEALS WATER CONDITIONING BLDG REPAIRS/MAINT-PD 131.46
NEALS WATER CONDITIONING WATER/SALT-RUT,P&A 32.00
NEAL’S WATER CONDITIONING SERV WATER/SALT-LBC 11.00
P&K MIDWEST INC LANDPRIDE MOWER-RUT 15,258.00
P&K MIDWEST INC EQUIPMENT MAINT-RUT 114.00
PAYROLL CLAIMS 109,593.87
PAYROLL CLAIMS 92,577.09
PNP FUEL-PD 1,899.31
POSTMASTER UTIL BILL POSTAGE-WAT,SEW,SW 397.53
POSTMASTER POSTAGE-ALL DEPTS 522.47
PUSH-PEDAL-PULL TREADMILL REPAIR-LBC 110.00
RAGNA SOFT INC PLANIT POLICE/1 YR SUB-PD 1,095.00
RICHARD BURROUGHS CEMETERY MAINT 760.00
SHERWIN WILLIAMS CO. INTAKE SCREEN-P&REC 6.41
SIMMONS PERRINE MOYER BERGMAN LEGAL FEES-P&A 592.00
SIMMONS PERRINE MOYER BERGMAN LEGAL FEES-P&A 481.00
SPRINGVILLE READY MIX CURB & GUTTER-RUT 932.76
SPRINGVILLE READY MIX CURB & GUTTER REPLACEMENT-RUT 883.00
STAPLES SUPPLIES-RUT 93.84
STAPLES SUPPLIES-P&A 60.65
STAPLES SUPPLIES-PD 43.69
STAR EQUIPMENT WATER PUMP,TOOLS-RUT 644.77
STREICHERS UNIFORMS-PD 150.00
STREICHERS UNIFORMS-PD 75.00
SUN LIFE ASSURANCE COMPANY INSURANCE-ALL DEPTS 1,516.88
TALLGRASS BUSINESS RESOURCES FURNITURE-LBC 107.56
TARGET SOLUTIONS LEARNING TRAINING-FD 3,966.02
TASC FSA ADMIN FEE-ALL DEPTS 248.94
TASC COMPLIANCE FEES-ALL DEPTS 250.00
TREASURER STATE OF IOWA SALES TAX 5,140.00
TREASURER STATE OF IOWA WET TAX 3,421.00
TRI-CITY ELECTRIC CO OF IOWA MILESTONE LICENSE RENEWAL 315.00
US BANK CREDIT CARD PURCH-ALL DEPTS 8,948.05
US CELLULAR CELL PHONE-P&REC,WAT,SEW 151.77
VEENSTRA & KIMM INC 4TH AVE WATER MAIN 2,192.00
VEENSTRA & KIMM INC CITY ENGINEERING GENERAL 1,589.00
VEENSTRA & KIMM INC STONEBRAKER DEV REVIEW 1,023.00
VEENSTRA & KIMM INC STONEBROOK 9 & 10 PRELIM PLAT 88.00
VERONICA WEEKS REFUND-LBC 167.46
WAPSI WASTE SERVICE GB,RECYL-SW 22,720.62
WATCH GUARD TOOLS-PD 5,879.00
WELLMARK INSURANCE-ALL DEPTS 22,412.75
WENDLING QUARRIES LIME-LBC 27.12
WOODWARD COMMUNICATIONS ADS/PUBLICATIONS-ALL DEPTS 381.82
WOODWARD COMMUNITY MEDIA ADS/PUBLICATIONS-LBC 506.38
TOTAL 370,239.62
CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS 1,920.76
GENERAL FUND 70,524.40
LBC 14,742.99
LOST III COMMUNITY CENTER 1,279.50
PAYROLL 202,170.96
POLICE STATION CONSTRUCTION 949.39
ROAD USE TAX FUND 29,589.09
SEWER FUND 7,452.15
SOLID WASTE 25,957.07
STORM WATER FUND 830.82
WATER FUND 14,822.49
TOTAL 370,239.62
Discussion and Consideration of Covid Related Issues/Policies – Council Action as Needed. No changes made relating to Covid related issues/policies.
Discussion and Consideration of Request for Action Submittal Regarding Downtown Parking – Council Action as Needed. Staff has received a request to block off parking spots on Highway 1 and First Street. Nosbisch said it is his recommendation that it be forwarded on to CDG for review. Council agreed. No action taken.
Discussion and Consideration of Bond Possibility for Various Capital Projects – PD, Palisades, Public Works – Council Action as Needed. Nosbisch updated Council on funding options for upcoming Capital Improvement projects. No action taken.
Discussion Items (No Action)
Precinct Maps. With recent census date being released Linn County is asking the City to review the boundaries of the voting precincts in town and offered a few different options for updating. The goal would be to get Cornell’s campus in one voting location as well as have a balanced population between the two precincts.
Reports of Mayor/Council/Administrator
City Administrator’s Report. The City will be receiving the Community All-Star award on September 16, 2021. Bob Hatala announced that he will be leaving the practice so the City will work with Council to name a new City Attorney in the coming months.
As there was no further business to attend to the meeting adjourned the time being 7:20 p.m., September 8, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Marsha Dewell
Deputy Clerk
CITY OF BERTRAM
Sept. 1
7 p.m.
Bertram City Hall
The regular meeting of the City of Bertram was held on 9/1/21, at 7:00 PM at City Hall. Mayor Dave Hunt presided at the meeting. Council members present were Steve Carpenter, Bill Mulholland, Margy Wilson, and Jim Unzeitig. Chris Price was absent. Wilson made motion to approve the agenda. MSB Carpenter. Ayes: Carpenter, Mulholland, Wilson, Unzeitig. Nays: Price. Agenda approved. No public comment on agenda items. Sheriff’s Report: 26.0 hours; 8 calls for service. Mulholland made motion to accept the minutes from the 8/4 meeting and 8/11 public input session. MSB Unzeitig. Ayes: Carpenter, Mulholland, Wilson, Unzeitig. Nays: Price. Motion approved. Mulholland made motion to accept and pay the following bills for Sept. MSB Carpenter. Ayes: Carpenter, Mulholland, Wilson, Unzeitig. Nays: Price. Motion approved. Main: Alliant Energy (Electricity) $687.45; Verizon (Phone/Internet) $88.14; Woodward Comm Media (Publication Fees) $114.45; IPERS (Retirement Benefits) $35.39; Public Works Payroll $533.80; Mayor/Council Payroll $1,477.13; Clerk Payroll $1,097.26; Tennis Services of IA (tennis court repair) $7,670.00; ECICOG (Comprehensive Plan Admin Fees) $2,600.00; Anthony Vislisel (Reimb for fuel) $120.71; Chris Price (Reimb for lumber) $20.31. Subtotal Main: $14,444.64. Water: Alliant Energy (Electricity) $146.70; Jared Vogeler (Operations) $300.00; Keystone Labs (Testing) $177.80. Subtotal Water: $624.50. Total bills: $15,069.14. Wilson made motion to accept the Treasurer’s Report for the month ended 8/31/21. MSB Mulholland. Ayes: Carpenter, Mulholland, Wilson, Unzeitig. Nays: Price. Motion approved. General Fund: Beg Bal $480,640.63; Deposits $88.49; Disbursements $5,131.76; End Bal $475,597.36. RUT: Beg Bal $153,531.67; Dep $2,731.40; End Bal $156,263.07. LOST: Beg Bal $129,187.75; Dep $3,985.97; End Bal $133,173.72. Building: Beg Bal $17,812.22; No change. Park Renovation: Beg Bal $5,100.00; No change. ARP Fund: Dep $21,608.43. Water: Beg Bal $15,981.08; Dep $121.79; Disb $484.24; End Bal $15,618.63. Total Fund Balances: $825,173.43. Mulholland made motion to approve Holman’s First Addition containing three lots numbered Lot 1 (11.86 acres), Lot 2 (18.59 acres) and lettered Lot A (1.21 acres). MSB Wilson. Unzeitig-Aye, Mulholland-Aye, Carpenter-Aye, Wilson-Aye, Price-Nay. Resolution R-10-2021 adopted. WHEREAS, A PLAT OF HOLMANS ROAD FIRST ADDITION TO LINN COUNTY, IOWA containing three (3) lots, numbered Lot 1, Lot 2 and lettered Lot A, has been filed with the City Clerk and after consideration of the same is found to be correct and in accordance with the provisions of the laws of the State of Iowa, and the ordinances of the City of Bertram, in relation to Plats and Additions to Cities, NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BERTRAM, IOWA, that said plat and dedication of said Holmans Road First Addition to Linn County, Iowa, be and the same is hereby acknowledged and approved on the part of the City of Bertram, Iowa and the Mayor and the City Clerk are hereby directed to certify this resolution of approval and affix the same to said plat as by law provided. Mulholland made motion to approve zoning request for new building at 201 Ely Street. MSB Carpenter. Ayes: Carpenter, Mulholland, Wilson, Unzeitig. Nays: Price. Motion approved. City received two quotes for repairs to Green St: (1) Kluesner Construction for $1100 to saw the edges and remove old material, prep and compact base, and replace with 6 inches of asphalt; (2) Asphalt Restoration Solutions for $600 to heat up a 4x6 foot area, remove contaminated material and add a 12 inch asphalt base. Wilson made motion to accept the bid from Asphalt Restoration Solutions for $600. MSB Unzeitig. Ayes: Carpenter, Mulholland, Wilson, Unzeitig. Nays: Price. Motion approved. Mulholland made motion to adjourn. MSB Wilson. Ayes: Carpenter, Mulholland, Wilson, Unzeitig. Nays: Price. Meeting adjourned at 8:25 PM.
Lisa Berry, Clerk
CITY OF BERTRAM
Sept. 13
7 p.m.
Bertram City Hall
A special meeting of the City of Bertram was held on the above date at 6:00pm at City Hall. Mayor Dave Hunt presided at the meeting. Council members present were Steve Carpenter, Bill Mulholland, Chris Price, and Margy Wilson. Jim Unzeitig was absent. The purpose of this special meeting was to review bids for the park shelter and pump house repairs; discuss any concerns over part 5 of codification, and to review goals and set priorities for the rest of the term. Price made motion to approve the agenda. MSB Mulholland. Ayes: Carpenter, Mulholland, Price, Wilson. Nays: Unzeitig. Agenda approved. No public comment on agenda items. Price made motion to accept Madsen Construction quote for $12,646.56. MSB Wilson. Ayes: Carpenter, Mulholland, Price, Wilson. Nays: Unzeitig. Motion approved. Price made motion to accept Madsen Construction quote for $8,502.14. MSB Wilson. Ayes: Carpenter, Mulholland, Price, Wilson. Nays: Unzeitig. Motion approved. Codification Traffic Control: Location of all stop signs need to be determined. No angle parking necessary in city limits. Parking limitations along roadsides should be limited to 24 hours. No parking zones limited to Easy Alley. Parking along roads allowed until 48 hours after it stops snowing. Task list for remainder of term: Codification; Comprehensive Plan; FEMA completion; Fencing replacement at pump house & city park; tree removal surrounding pump house; ADA picnic table, ADA parking spaces, metal backstop, big chair placement at City Park; investment options for excess cash; job posting; ADA compliance to federal guidelines; removal of remaining park eqpt; water line install to park; nuisance property cleanup; thank you note to Four Oaks. Longer term goals: Replacement mower, tractor, blue truck; Storm water analysis/planning; Restrooms at City Park; professional grant writer services; Big Creek Road bridge repair/replacement; waste water options; alley vacation. Correspondence: Rustic Ridge drive at end of Woodland Drive does not meet current requirements for 100-foot diameter cul-de-sac and 60-foot right of ways. Current lot owners want City to maintain this drive. City Attorney has been notified of the request to determine best options for all parties. Repair of Green Street should begin by end of week. Kluesner Construction will complete final repairs to the parking lot at City Park. Price made motion to adjourn. MSB Wilson. Ayes: Carpenter, Mulholland, Price, Wilson. Nays: Unzeitig. Meeting adjourned at 8:05 PM.
Lisa Berry, Clerk
