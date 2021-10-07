PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
You are hereby notified that the Board of Adjustment of Mount Vernon, Iowa, shall hold a public hearing on October 19, 2021, beginning at 05:00 P.M., at City Hall, 213 1st Street NW. Individuals may also connect via Zoom. The Zoom information will be posted in the agenda at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.
The public hearing will be upon the intention of the Boad of Adjustment to consider the following:
REQUEST FOR A VARIANCE FOR A REAR AND SIDE YARD SETBACK AT 716 8TH STREET NW, MOUNT VERNON, IA 52314.
At said public hearing all interested parties will be offered an opportunity to be heard in support of or in opposition of the above. This notice is given pursuant to the direction of the Board of Adjustment, Mount Vernon, Iowa, and in accordance with the laws of the State of Iowa.
Published in the Sun, Oct. 7, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Cedar County Planning & Zoning Commission will be conducting a Public Hearing on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., in the Large Meeting Room, in the basement of the Cedar County Courthouse, Tipton, Iowa.
At this time, the Commission will consider the following petition:
1. Timothy & Teresa Jamison, 250 Adams Avenue, Lisbon, IA (Owners) — Requesting a change in zoning from A-1 Agricultural District to R-1 Suburban Residential District for the purpose of allowing construction a single-family dwelling on property described as Lots 11 and 12, located in the SE ¼, NW ¼, Section 18, T-82N, R-4W, in Pioneer Township. Said petition is to rezone 1.38 acres m/l of the lot(s) consisting of 5.55 acres m/l.
At said Public Hearing, any person present, and so wishing, will be given the opportunity to be heard, for or against, said petition. Any person so wishing may file a document with the Cedar County Zoning Administrator prior to the time of the hearing should the person wish the document to be read for them at the time of the hearing.
Philip LaRue
Zoning Administrator
Published in the Sun, Oct. 7, 2021
(Subject to Approval)
CITY OF LISBON
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING MINUTES
September 27th , 2021
CALL TO ORDER: The City Council of Lisbon, Iowa, met in regular session on September 27th, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. with Mayor Doug O’Connor presiding. The following City Council members were present: John Bardsley, Sara Nost, Nathan Smith and Travis Jubeck. Stephanie Kamberling was absent.
OTHERS PRESENT: Travis Bagby, Drayton Kamberling and Lisa Burch with YTT Design. Dave Schechinger with Veenstra & Kimm was present via zoom.
CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Jubeck, seconded by Smith to approve the consent agenda consisting of the minutes of September 13th and 20th and list of bills. All Ayes. Motion carried 4-0.
Discussion was held on the lights at the City Park. Plan is to replace lights at the baseball and softball fields but leave diamond #4 alone as that field will go away as the sports complex develops. Insurance will cover around $382,000 dollars and the current quote from Musco Lighting at a max rate comes in around $359,000 with a 25-year warranty. Motion by Jubeck, seconded by Nost to move forward with Musco Lighting bid. All Ayes. Motion carried 4-0.
Lisa Burch with YTT Design presented cost options for Phase 1 of the Sports Complex. No formal action was taken at this time. Goal is to let out for bid in late Fall, early Winter.
Motion by Nost, seconded by Jubeck to approve a bid from Lifetime Fence to repair fences on city properties in the amount of $21,645.00. All Ayes. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Nost, seconded by Smith to dispose of an old city dump truck that is no longer functional. All Ayes. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Smith, seconded by Jubeck to go into public hearing at 7:41pm for Business 30 Sidewalk Improvements Bids. Roll Call. Ayes: Jubeck, Bardsley, Nost, Smith. Absent: Kamberling. Motion carried 4-0.
City Engineer Dave Schechinger spoke on the improvements.
Motion by Nost, seconded by Smith to go out of public hearing at 7:42pm. Roll Call. Ayes: Jubeck, Bardsley, Nost, Smith. Absent: Kamberling. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Smith, seconded by Jubeck to go into public hearing at 7:43pm for Business 30 Patch Repairs. Roll Call. Ayes: Jubeck, Bardsley, Nost, Smith. Absent: Kamberling. Motion carried 4-0.
City Engineer Dave Schechinger spoke on the repairs.
Motion by Nost, seconded by Jubeck to go out of public hearing at 7:44pm. Roll Call. Ayes: Jubeck, Bardsley, Nost, Smith. Absent: Kamberling. Motion carried 4-0.
August ambulance report was submitted to council.
The council received the following reports from city departments:
City Engineer Dave Schechinger – work continues with DNR on the well, YTT plans and bids coming soon.
Public Works Director Travis Bagby – public works and parks got the windmill up at the pond, 27 of 30 trees planted, leaf vac will be coming out soon.
Parks Director Drayton Kamberling – soccer and flag football are underway, girls’ basketball registration has started, parks department will be holding a 13 days of Halloween online event.
City Administrator Brandon Siggins – annual financial nearing completion, history center and library follow-up this week, joint meeting with the school in December, and recently attended the league conference.
Mayor O’Connor adjourned the meeting at 8:04 PM.
Christina Eicher, City Clerk
Doug O’Connor, Mayor
Published in the Sun, Oct. 7, 2021
CITY OF LISBON
LIST OF CLAIMS
9-27-2021 — UPDATED
VENDOR NAME DESCRIPTION AMOUNT
AAA PEST CONTROL PEST CONTROL 50
ACCESS SYSTEMS LEASING COPIER LEASE 251.86
AFLAC CANCER INSURANCE 232.8
ALLIANT UTILITIES UTILITIES 5,936.07
BRECKE INC. BEARINGS REPLACED CH ROOF 578.08
CARGILL SALT SALT 7,545.64
COLLECTION SERVICES PAYROLL DEDUCTION 204.84
DELTA DENTAL OF IOWA VISION INSURANCE — EMPLOYEE 106.88
DUANE’S SERVICE VAC CART BATTERY 134.95
GRAINGER LIBRARY BUILDING MAITENANCE 332.96
GRONEWALD, BELL, KYHNN AUDIT FEES 5,000.00
HILLS BANK FEDERAL W/H 5,490.58
IOWA DEPT OF NATURAL RESOURCES ANNUAL WATER USE FEE 95.00
IPERS IPERS-REG 6,816.08
KELLY TREE FARM TREES PURCHASED 4,080.00
MEMORIALS BY MICHEL RESET STONE 150.00
MENARDS PAINT 69.96
MT. VERNON ACE HARDWARE FD MINOR SUPPLIES 136.68
OPATZ, ANN HP REIMBURSEMENTS 60.74
ROTO-ROOTER CORP. HYDRO-EXCAVATION WATER MAIN 1,800.00
SIGGINS, BRANDON EMA/ADMIN MILEAGE 251.44
SIMMERING-CORY IOWA CODIFICATION ANNUAL WEB HOSTING 475
SPRAY-LAND USA SPRAY KIT PART 41.88
STAPLES CREDIT PLAN OFFICE SUPPLIES 74.3
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE — EMPLOYEE 361.96
TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE W/H 1,685.00
TREASURER STATE OF IOWA UNCLAIMED PROPERTIES 221.18
U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD CHARGES 2,997.74
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE UTILITY BILLING POSTAGE 324
VEENSTRA & KIMM INC. ENGINEERING FEES 1,544.75
WELLMARK BLUE CROSS HEALTH INSURANCE — EMPLOYEE 11,301.34
WINDSTREAM PARK/LIFT STATION 221.52
PAYROLL 15,310.96
GRAND TOTAL: $73,884.19
FUND TOTAL
001 GENERAL FUND 23,757.59
005 TREES FUND 4,080.00
110 ROAD USE TAX 13,130.87
112 EMPLOYEE BENEFIT FUND 9,117.65
600 WATER FUND 9,323.22
605 UTILITY DEPOSIT FUND 221.18
610 SEWER FUND 11,992.65
670 SOLID WASTE FUND 2,261.03
GRAND TOTAL: $73,884.19
Published in the Sun, Oct. 7, 2021
Lisbon Community School
Special Board Meeting
with Springville School Board
September 22, 2021 – Lisbon CSD Pride Room – 6:00 p.m.
President D. Prasil called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
Members present: Caspers, Mallie, D. Prasil, J. Prasil, Stensland (via phone)
Members absent: None
Motion by Mallie, second by Caspers to approve the Agenda. All ayes motion carried (5-0).
Motion by Mallie, second by Caspers to approve the contract of Grundmeyer Leader Services. All ayes motion carried (5-0).
Dr. Trent Grundmeyer and Brian Mitchell of Grundmeyer Leader Services opened the work session by discussing the process of searching for a shared superintendent for the Lisbon and Springville School Districts. The following timelines and details were established:
• Stakeholder survey will be open October 1st through October 10th;
• Application period will be October 21st through November 28th;
• Meet on December 1st at Springville CSD at 6:00 pm for the school boards to review pool of candidates;
• Meet on January 5th at Lisbon CSD at 6:00 pm for the school boards to screen candidates;
• January 26th is the date established for formal interviews with finalists
Discussion included recruitment resources, salary range and benefit package, length of contract, survey overview, and preferred persons of contact.
Discussion took place on the current state of Covid. No changes to current procedure will be made at this time, and this will be revisited at the next board meeting.
Motion by Mallie, second by Caspers to adjourn at 7:36 p.m. All ayes motion carried (5-0).
Pat Hocking, Superintendent
Dave Prasil, Board President
Published in the Sun, Oct. 7, 2021