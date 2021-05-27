Mount Vernon is looking for outside help to research the future possibilities of the pool. The City will put out requests for proposals for a pool study to examine operations, and help determine the kind and place for a new pool, if it is to be built.
Mount Vernon city administrator Chris Nosbisch said staff knows there is a new leak in the pool, but they haven’t been able to find it. The pool was built in 1959 and is nearing the end of its lifespan. Many of the plans for the pool are hand drawn rough approximations where pipes and other items are located.
The pool was closed for all of 2020; the City would like to open this summer by June 1.
Nosbisch said the request is to have a consultant come in and evaluate the current operations of the pool. The consultant will also help the City determine whether the City should pursue a new indoor or outdoor pool, and where the pool should be located.
The request for proposals will allow the City to look at costs of different agencies to inspect the pool and potentially give ideas for the future of the pool moving forward, Nosbisch said.
The City had established a pool committee of local residents, which recommended finding an outside consultant prior to COVID-19, but no action had been taken on seeking RFPs due to the pandemic.
With the continued mechanical issues at the pool, Nosbisch said it is smart to begin this.