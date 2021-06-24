After a year in hiatus to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mount Vernon and Lisbon citywide garage sales were back in action, with more than 36 different sales throughout the Mount Vernon and Lisbon community.
Sherene Hansen Player said that the garage sale was a unique fundraiser, and while items were moved to sell quickly, the band was seeing quite a few more donations to their cause to help the members get to Chicago, Ill., to perform in another Thanksgiving parade.
At Lisbon United Methodist Church, several items were handy, with funds being raised for the church’s missions programs in several locations.