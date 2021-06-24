After a year in hiatus to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mount Vernon and Lisbon citywide garage sales were back in action, with more than 36 different sales throughout the Mount Vernon and Lisbon community.

Citywide garage sales 1
Brandi Hills, Mollie Snedden and Wahneta Dimmer work at getting clothing organized at the Mount Vernon High School band’s fundraiser Saturday morning ahead of garage sales beginning.

Sherene Hansen Player said that the garage sale was a unique fundraiser, and while items were moved to sell quickly, the band was seeing quite a few more donations to their cause to help the members get to Chicago, Ill., to perform in another Thanksgiving parade.

Citywide garage sales 2
Lisbon United Methodist Church held a large sale in their fellowship hall as part of the citywide garage sales on Saturday, with the funds raised supporting missions of the church.

At Lisbon United Methodist Church, several items were handy, with funds being raised for the church's missions programs in several locations.

Citywide garage sales 3
