The senior class won the annual powderpuff games at Lisbon Wednesday, Sept. 28.
The seniors took their first win against the ninth-grade team in a 36-0 game.
The seniors were first on the board with a touchdown almost immediately on their first drive of the game.
The ninth-graders worked to move the ball down the field, but ended up turning the ball over on downs, and the seniors returned the ball for their second touchdown with 6:35 left to play in the first half. The seniors would get one more scoring drive in with 0:35 seconds to play at the half, leaving the score 18-0.
The ninth-graders returned in the second half with a drive that ran down the clock, but the seniors again got the ball and advanced to the endzone with 4:57 to play. The ninth-graders started to pass the ball and connected on a few plays to advance the ball, but with roughly 2 minutes to play the seniors intercepted and scored to make it 30-0.
Again, the ninth-graders were moving the ball down field and approaching their endzone when the ball was intercepted and returned to the senior end zone with 11 seconds left to play, 36-0.
In the junior vs. sophomore game, the score was back and forth. The juniors were on the score board first with 13:41 to play in the first half, and the sophomores answered with their own touchdown at 12:13, leaving the score 6-6. The juniors made the score 12-6 with 11:35 to play. The sophomores were just shy of getting a touchdown ahead of the end of the first half, but the clock ran out.
After returning from half time, however, the sophomores tied the game 12-12 with 11:50 left to play. The juniors answered with another touchdown, at 8:40 and the sophomores brought the game back to 18-18 with 6:28 to play.
The juniors got another touchdown with 4:18 still on the clock, and the sophomores tied the game with 0:32 left to play. That forced two overtime attempts by both teams, with the juniors proving successful.
That led to the juniors and seniors showing off in the final game. The seniors were first on the board with 9:00 left to play. The juniors tied the score at the 8-minute mark. That tie score held for most of the rest of the first half, until the seniors got a scoring drive just as the clock ran down for the half.
The juniors returned to tie the game at 7:50 in the second half, 12-12.
Both scored touchdowns on their next drives, leaving the score 18-18, and the seniors added one more touchdown with 4:01 to play.
Senior defense kept the juniors from making any scoring drive. When the juniors failed to get a first down with less than a minute to play, the seniors took the knee to get the 24-18 win.