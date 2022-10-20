The sounds of James Bond, Dire Straits, 70s music and 90s music were heard at Walmer Field Tuesday, Oct. 11, when the first Hwy. 1 Marching Band Classic were held at Lisbon.

The event showcased musicians from Lisbon, Mount Vernon, Solon and Anamosa playing their field shows and school song.

Lisbon Hwy 1 Marching Band classic 1

1 of 13

Recommended for you