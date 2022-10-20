Classic Tunes By Nathan Countryman nathan.countryman@wcinet.com nathan.countryman Author email Oct 20, 2022 Oct 20, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The sounds of James Bond, Dire Straits, 70s music and 90s music were heard at Walmer Field Tuesday, Oct. 11, when the first Hwy. 1 Marching Band Classic were held at Lisbon.The event showcased musicians from Lisbon, Mount Vernon, Solon and Anamosa playing their field shows and school song.Camraderie and encouagement from all bands and audience happened as each school played.Next year’s Hwy. 1 Marching Band Classic will rotate to Solon as host. Close 1 of 13 Buy Now Lisbon Hwy 1 Marching Band Nathan Brown (Baritone saxophone) and Faith Miller (flute) play at the Hwy. 1 Marching Band Classic. 