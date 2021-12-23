With the Christmas holiday, a number of local businesses will be closed for the winter holidays.
Mount Vernon City Hall’s offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 27, for the Christmas holiday and Friday, Dec. 31, for the New Year’s holiday. There will be no change to the garbage pickup schedule for the city of Mount Vernon the week of Christmas or New Year’s, as garbage will be picked up on Thursdays as usual.
Lisbon City Hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, for the Christmas holiday, and Friday, Dec. 31, for the New Year’s holiday.
There will be no pickup of garbage on Friday, Dec. 24, or Friday, Dec. 31, in Lisbon. If your trash or recycling is normally picked up on Fridays, set out the barrels Thursday, Dec. 23, or Thursday, Dec. 30. If residents have extra trash after the holidays, bags can be purchased from Brothers Market in Lisbon or at Lisbon City Hall for $3 each.
Cole Library will close at 4:30 p.m. today (Thursday, Dec. 23). The closure will last through the Christmas holiday and into the New Year, with the library reopening Tuesday, Jan. 4, beginning at 8 a.m.
The Sun will also be closed Friday, Dec. 24, for Christmas and Friday, Dec. 31, for the New Year’s holidays. There will be early deadlines for those newspapers, with legals needing to be in at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 30, for inclusion in the Dec. 30 and Jan. 6, 2022, newspapers. Editorial content will need to be in by noon Thursday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 30, for possible inclusion as well.
Linn County governmental offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, Monday, Dec. 27, Friday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 3, for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The following services will continue to operate:
• Juvenile Detention and diversion services
• Mental Health Access Center
• Linn County LIFTS will be running reduced routes Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
• The Sheriff’s Office will be closed; however, continuous operations will be available for routine and emergency responses. This includes the patrol division, communications division and the correctional center. In an emergency, always dial 911.
Vehicle registrations can be renewed online at any time at www.iowataxandtags.org.
All Iowa Department of Transportation Offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23 through Saturday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Driver’s license stations will be open Monday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 3, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Normal business hours will resume at 8:30 a.m. the Tuesday after each holiday.
Many people, including commercial driver’s license holders, may be able to complete driver’s license business online at www.iowadot.gov.
If you need to come to the Iowa DOT, the quickest way to get your driver’s license business done is to schedule an appointment https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/service-selector. Walk-in customers will be served as time allows.
Special note to motor carriers
The Office of Vehicle & Motor Carrier Services typically experiences a heavy workload and increased call volumes on the days leading up to and following the holiday. Customers are urged to submit applications for oversize permits, especially those weighing more than 156,000 pounds, several days before the permit is needed.