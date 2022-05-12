Mount Vernon Trailblazers 4-HThe April meeting of the Mount Vernon trailblazers, held at the Brad Stoner’s shop following the 2 p.m. roadside cleanup near Peralta Road along Springville Road, was called to order at 3:59 p.m. by president Claire Gaffney. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Tucker Hotz. The secretary’s report over the March meeting was read by Miles Francois and no corrections were needed. The treasurer’s report was presented.
The community service committee is going to set up flags for vets on Memorial Day. The education recreation committee is setting up a time for the club to go ice skating sometime in May. The fundraising committee set up meat sales from Edgewood Locker as a fundraiser for the club. The Fair Booth committee presented the topic for the fair booth which is “Quest to be your best.”
4-H entries must be submitted by May 15 in order to get a t-shirt to show in at the Linn County Fair. There is a best in Linn County Preview Show on May 15th and 16th for Swine, Goats, and Sheep. YQCA is due May 15 in order to show at the fair.
The 4-H pledge was said and the meeting was adjourned at 4:58 pm.
Andrew Dix
Club reporter
Barnyard
Buddies 4-H Hello lovely people, I am here to talk about what the Barnyard Buddies discussed at our latest 4-H meeting (May 2022).
The first thing that happened was we received our clubs t-shirts. These t-shirts are just to show what club we are in.
At our meeting last month, we talked about painting rocks and painting nice messages on them, so this meeting everyone brought a rock and we started painting them. We then dicussed about planting some flowers in one of the flower pots and the Linn County Fair.
We then discussed what we planned on doing for our clubs booth in the Linn County Fair. Those were some of the big topics we discussed at the meeting. Thank you for reading this paragraph about the Barnyard Buddies 4-H group.