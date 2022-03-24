Mount Vernon LionsThe Mount Vernon Lions Club met on Monday, March 14 at Gwen’s Restaurant in Lisbon. There was some preliminary discussion about the Dictrict 9EC convention being held in Mount Vernon on March 18 and 19 and contributions that the club would be making to various Lions related charities.
Guy Booth introduced the program for the evening, retired Congressman, Dave Loebsack. Mr. Loebsack talked about the respective roles of the President, Congress and various government agencies as they grapple with the current conflict in Ukraine. He also took several questions from the members about the conflict.
The next Lions Club meeting is March 28, also at Gwen’s when Joshua Randle will have the program.
TTT Chapter EW The Mount Vernon/Lisbon TTT Chapter met March 14th at Mount Vernon Bank. President pro-tem Sonia Redmond called the meeting to order with seven members present. Discussion was had regarding our upcoming camp shower which will be an ice cream social held May 9. All members signed up to purchase items that the girls will need for camp. We are sending three girls to Camp Wyoming this June. The girls and their families will be invited to the shower. We also discussed the State Convention that will be held April 22 through April 23 at Pizazz Convention Center in Burlington. The next chapter meeting will be held April 11.