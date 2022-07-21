A meeting of the Mustang Boosters Club of Central Iowa was held on July 12th, 2022 in the 12th floor board room in the Mustang Center in downtown Des Moines Iowa. A formal report of the findings of the secret committee attending the 2022 Heritage Days in Mount Vernon was presented by two members of the Boosters Club who attended the event in disguise.
Their disguise was to dress up as old overweight gray-haired men as to blend in with the general returning alumni crowd. During their visit to the homeland, they overheard several conversations (ok maybe one) regarding what had happened to the MBCCI. One of the more senior members of the club stated “If they are so concerned about us why don’t they start a go find me page on the world wide web”. After a long silence a few giggles and one snort discussions continued. We are publishing these notes to update our followers and to explain that our computer server was compromised during Y2K just because our password was Y2K. Fear not, we still exist and continue to support the Mustang faithful of central Iowa. In old business several important legal updates were presented including the lawsuit against the University of Wisconsin for plagiarizing “On Mount Vernon”. To date Wisconsin has agreed to a multi-million-dollar settlement which will be split somewhat equally amongst the founding fathers of the MBCCI. Wisconsin has agreed to name their badger mascot “Bauman.” Wisconsin has further agreed to dress Bauman the badger in a tiny maroon and white herringbone sport coat with matching slacks and he will don a Mustang stocking hat. The matter of the negotiations with the officials from Lisbon on combining to two communities into one is still ongoing. The biggest sticking point continues to be the name of the combined city, we at the MBCCI have presented our compromise (Mt. Vernon)…….negotiations continue. In new business on a two thirds majority vote the class of 1971 was named the MBCCI class of the year, others receiving votes included the class of 1973. Preliminary architectural plans were presented to the club for the new Kolache pavilion which would be constructed adjacent to the Mustang Center. The circular multi-story structure will feature a 400-foot-high domed atrium constructed solely from large sugar cubes fused together with rhubarb preserves and covered with white icing. Concern was expressed about the structural integrity of the material selected for the atrium during a rain event. The architectural team has agreed to revisit their selection. The meeting was adjourned, and all members stood at attention while the MBCCI kazoo orchestra played, “On Mt Vernon.”