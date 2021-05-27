TTT Chapter EWThe Mount Vernon/Lisbon TTT Chapter met May 10 at Davis Park. President Karen Martin called the meeting to order with eight members present. Members had a shower for the girls who are going to Camp Wyoming in June. The chapter will be sending two girls from Mount Vernon and Lisbon elementary schools to camp this year. These girls had been selected last year, but were not able to go to camp due to the pandemic. Chapter EW is also helping plan an areawide pizza party for all the girls that attend camp to be held in late June.

