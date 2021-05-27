TTT Chapter EWThe Mount Vernon/Lisbon TTT Chapter met May 10 at Davis Park. President Karen Martin called the meeting to order with eight members present. Members had a shower for the girls who are going to Camp Wyoming in June. The chapter will be sending two girls from Mount Vernon and Lisbon elementary schools to camp this year. These girls had been selected last year, but were not able to go to camp due to the pandemic. Chapter EW is also helping plan an areawide pizza party for all the girls that attend camp to be held in late June.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Tanner Wymer remembered proper
- Knapp convicted
- Liberty girls on track for winning season
- Bruce Engelbart
- Ambulance director looks back on a crazy year: Hopes EMS gets 'essential' designation soon
- Police call log for April 26 through May 10
- Ribbon cutting held at Wapsi Country Club
- Springville woman injured in car versus bike accident
- Anamosa girls soccer: Just a matter of time
- Anamosa girls track and field: Claussen-Tubbs, Fischer earn state berths