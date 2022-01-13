Mount Vernon baseball head coach Charles Chatman will be leading a community coaches clinic scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 23, in the Mount Vernon Performing Arts Center lobby.
The clinic will run from 4 to 7 p.m. that evening.
The clinic is open to all club coaches, youth recreation team coaches, baseball parents and anyone of any age interested in the Mount Vernon baseball program.
There will be free drinks and pizza during the clinic.
Topics covered at the clinic will include the Mount Vernon baseball program, player development, practice planning, club team goals, recreation ball targets, fielding development, pitching development, mental health and athleticism.
What Chatman hopes coaches of all levels will take away from the evening is ways to set development goals for all levels of players in the Mount Vernon community, daily practice plans, game plans, hitting and fielding drills to run with players, throwing programs, individual and group instruction, access to resources and chances to answer questions.
Clinicians who will present include Seth Wing (head coach for Cornell), John Michael Osley (infield coach for Cornell), Jeremy Elliott (athletic trainer and former Mount Vernon head coach), Mat Perisho (assistant head coach, Mount Vernon) Matt Thede (activities director at Mount Vernon), Adam McDermott (youth development at Mount Vernon), Mike Wood (youth management at Mount Vernon) and Preston Pedersen (strength and speed coach at Mount Vernon).