Cole Library just added four books for young cooks and bakers to the nonfiction collection in our Children’s Room. Geared toward a range of ages, these books are excellent for beginning or more experience young chefs.
Little Helpers Toddler Cookbook by Heather Wish Staller is a great first introduction to cooking. It organizes its recipes by difficulty and includes tips and tricks on how to keep a kitchen accessible and safe for tiny chefs.
Complete Children’s Cookbook has simple step-by-step recipes with pictures of every dish, great for beginners and those advancing their skills. It includes a huge selection of meals from soups and salads and light bites to main meals and desserts.
Food Network Magazine’s The Big, Fun Kids Cookbook features more than 150 recipes for young chefs. A number of these use a base like English muffins or celery in a variety of ways, showing kids the versatility of different ingredients.
The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs compiled by America’s Test Kitchen is geared toward older children who are ready to break into independent cooking and baking. Seven hundred and fifty kids tested these recipes, ensuring they are accessible to a range of skill levels and palates. Check out one of these books with your child today and get cooking!