Now that the New Year festivities have passed, people are buckling down on their 2022 resolutions.
If you or someone you know has a resolution surrounding school and studying, Cole Library has the perfect tool. Brainfuse is an online homework and tutoring resource with a multitude of options for improving your educational experience.
If you want direct assistance with homework, Brainfuse has live tutoring sessions with experts that specialize in kindergarten through college-level work in subjects including English, math, science and social studies. If you’re in need of an editor, submit a paper to their “writing lab.” Brainfuse also has practice tests for a wide range of grade levels in a variety of subjects, a “language lab” that includes games, quizzes, and tutoring in Spanish and French, and even a program that allows you to create and customize your own flashcards.
Brainfuse excels at providing collaborative learning too. You can schedule study sessions with friends, utilize their whiteboard feature to chart, graph, draw, and jot down notes as a group, and even record your session to share or review later.
Start the new semester off on a high note and check out Brainfuse today. To access Brainfuse, visit our website at colelibary.org and find the Brainfuse link on our “Online Databases” page.