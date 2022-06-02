What’s better than a free Family Movie Night at Cole Library?

How about a free INTERACTIVE Family Movie Night — where you can yell, blow whistles, and act alongside the movie characters?

Join us Monday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Room 108 for an interactive showing of The Parent Trap. A bag of props will be given to each person so they can interact with the film.

There is a limited number of seats so please call 319-895-4146 to make a reservation.

