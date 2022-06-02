Cole Corner: Come enjoy interactive movie night at Cole By Cathy Boggs Cole Library Jun 2, 2022 Jun 2, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save What’s better than a free Family Movie Night at Cole Library?How about a free INTERACTIVE Family Movie Night — where you can yell, blow whistles, and act alongside the movie characters?Join us Monday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Room 108 for an interactive showing of The Parent Trap. A bag of props will be given to each person so they can interact with the film.There is a limited number of seats so please call 319-895-4146 to make a reservation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMount Vernon retirees number 12 educatorsSpringville girls track and field - Kennady Breitfelder 1A 100/200-meter dash: Just happy to be competing at stateMemorial Day ceremonies planned for MV, LisbonMemorial Day ceremoniesSpringville girls track and field - Nia Howard 1A 400 dash/400 hurdles: Adding another 400 eventAnamosa girls golf: Climbing the standingsAnamosa baseball: Finishing with a big bangMidland baseball preview: Continuing to take steps as a programJones County Supervisor District 3 primaryMemorial Day marked in full Images Videos