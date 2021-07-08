Eulenspiegel’s drive-in puppet show is returning with The Bremen Town Musicians Show on Tuesday, July 27 at 6:30.
A drive-in puppet show – how does it work?
Cole Library will host 20 cars to watch the show in the Cole Library parking lot, on the south side of Cornell College’s campus. Email Cathy at cboggs@cornellcollege.edu to reserve your parking place. In your email please include your name, phone number, and email address. We also need to know the make and model of your car so when you arrive we will know where to assign your parking spot – Suburbans in the back, Mini Coopers in the front.
Once you are parked you will tune your car’s radio to the official puppet radio station so you can hear the show. You will need to bring your own snacks and beverages.
If you are a regular Tuesday night library user please come on Monday evening when the library is open until 8. On Tuesday evening the parking lot will be closed to accommodate the puppet show.
So fill a car with family and friends and join us for an evening of fun.