Mount Vernon and Lisbon are known for their beautiful historic homes. Historic homes, though lovely to look at can come with concerns – some easy to see, some invisible, some hazardous.
One concern that is both invisible and hazardous is lead paint. If you live in an older home and enjoy gardening, then you will be interested in a program that Cole Library and the Cornell Chemistry Department are embarking on – testing soil for lead contamination. Dr. Cindy Strong has this invitation for area residents:
Are you interested in having your garden soil tested for lead? Cornell’s CHE 200 class (Second-Year Seminar: Citizenship in Practice — The Environment and Public Health) will be conducting soil lead testing in late August and early September. Garden soil may be contaminated with lead due to chipping paint from an older home, exhaust from leaded gasoline (now banned), and other sources. While the amount of lead taken up in plant tissue is very small, dust from the lead-contaminated soil can be stirred up and inhaled by gardeners, carried into the home on clothing, and retained on leafy vegetables.
To have your soil tested, place approximately two tablespoons of surface soil in a zip-top baggie. Multiple samples from various sites in your yard are welcome. Soil may be (1) dropped off at Cole Library, first-floor entry way in the clearly marked box or (2) placed in a padded envelope and mailed to Cindy Strong, Dept. of Chemistry, Cornell College, 600 First St SW, Mount Vernon, IA 52314. Include your name and contact information (preferably email) in the envelope, and a Cornell student will respond with the results. Questions? Email cstrong@cornellcollege.edu.