Despite the artic temperatures outside, the seed catalog companies know that we dream of spring. They also know that we need to plan our gardens now, so they fill our mailboxes with catalogs full of beautiful photos of fruits, vegetables, and flowers. At the library we know that these things are happening so we have ordered several new gardening books to help you plan for spring.
Grow Now, Emily Murphy
This book is a call to action – to plant more green spaces for the health of the planet, and for our own health. Murphy reminds us that we can rewrite the narrative of climate change by planting healthy gardens, yards, and green spaces. Her how-to chapters are: Go Beyond Organic; Plants for People and the Planet; Grow and Gather; and Rewilding to Support Biodiversity. She guides you to garden to feed your family, to feed wildlife, and to heal your place on the planet.
Attracting Beneficial Bugs To Your Garden: A Natural Approach to Pest Control, Jessica Walliser
Jessica Walliser wants the reader to know that she was once a pesticide spraying bug hater. Then she learned the importance of bugs in a healthy garden. In her book she will introduce to you bugs – good and bad — and the garden to plant so that all the bugs are welcome and in balance. One interesting fact is that the beneficial bugs arrive a few days after the pesky ones. To be truly organic is to be patient. Soon the beneficial bugs arrive and have a feast. Photos show you what to look for, how to assess the situation, and how to ensure success with your beneficial bugs.
Gardentopia: Design Basics for Creating Beautiful Outdoor Spaces, Jan Johnsen
This book lives up to it’s title and is filled with beautiful outdoor spaces. Drawing from her 40 years as a professional landscape designer Johnson shares actual projects that she has created with her landscape firm. She has divided the book up into: Garden Design and Artful Accent Tips; Walls, Patios, Walks and Steps; Theme Gardens; Color in the Garden; and Plants and Planting. She also includes an index for specific ideas – show off that rock; blend light and shadow; tricking the eye and many more. This allows you to quickly find a design concept you might want to execute. Each concept is accompanied by a photo and her short and direct guidance. The book does not explain how to make a wall or path it is a place to begin.
With all these great gardening books to inspire you, I hope you will stop into the library and plan your best garden ever. Think spring.