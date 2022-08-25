In September, Cole Library and Lisbon Library will join together to host a new series of fall classes offered by Linn County Master Gardeners. Four Master Gardeners will present a garden program on four consecutive Tuesday evenings from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. in Heritage Hall, on the second floor of Lisbon Public Library at 101 East Main Street.

Who are the master gardeners? They are your friends and neighbors who have a passion for gardening. To become a Master Gardener you must take 40 hours of horticulture class training, complete a 40 hour internship, and then continue to take courses and volunteer so that you are up to date on the latest best practices for gardeners in Iowa.

