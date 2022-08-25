In September, Cole Library and Lisbon Library will join together to host a new series of fall classes offered by Linn County Master Gardeners. Four Master Gardeners will present a garden program on four consecutive Tuesday evenings from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. in Heritage Hall, on the second floor of Lisbon Public Library at 101 East Main Street.
Who are the master gardeners? They are your friends and neighbors who have a passion for gardening. To become a Master Gardener you must take 40 hours of horticulture class training, complete a 40 hour internship, and then continue to take courses and volunteer so that you are up to date on the latest best practices for gardeners in Iowa.
The classes are free and open to everyone in our communities and do not require pre-registration. The subjects and teachers are as follows:
• Sept. 6: Plant a Colorful Spring Garden – Wanda Lunn LCMG – Learn how to choose and plant a selection of bulbs, perennials, bushes, and trees to guarantee a colorful garden every year!
• Sept. 13: Enabling Lifelong Gardening – Heather Robertson LCMG – Gardening is a healthy activity you can enjoy your entire life. If you know a gardener who is elderly, disabled, or arthritic, help them enjoy gardening by learning how to modify common tools and get tips to enable lifelong gardening.
• Sept. 20: Alliums are the Art and Soul of Spring and Summer – Deb Walser LCMG – Flowering onions are rabbit, rodent, and deer-resistant and are seldom affected by disease. Bees, butterflies, and other pollinators love them. Allium extend the spring flowering season with bold, dramatic color and statuesque garden architecture.
• Sept. 27: Gentle Yoga for Gardeners – Diane Wiesenfeld LCMG – Gardening can cause some wear and tear on the body, but simple yoga can help. No special clothing or equipment is needed for this chair yoga class, led by Diane Wiesenfeld, LCMG, CYT-200. You’ll receive instruction and participate in gentle movement to help you take care of yourself and your garden.
All are welcome at these informative sessions. Please call librarians Cathy Boggs at 319-895-4262 or Amy White at 319-455-2800 with questions.