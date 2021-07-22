Graphic novels are loved by readers of all ages, but they are especially popular with young patrons. Cole Library recently purchased 53 new graphic novels written for children and they are already flying off the shelves. Since there are too many titles to list, I’m highlighting three new series that target different age and reading levels.
When an energy shortage turns off lights around the world, who will save the planet but the CatStronauts? Written and illustrated by Drew Brockington, this space adventure follows a group of fearless felines as they set up a solar power plant on the moon. Targeted at readers in first through fifth grade, this fun series currently has five volumes.
Mark and Alexis Siegel team up to write 5 Worlds, a fabulous new fantasy series set in a galaxy on the brink of extinction. Three unlikely heroes undertake an epic quest to light ancient beacons and save their five failing worlds. Currently four volumes, this beautifully illustrated series is targeted at readers 8 to 12 years old.
Adventure is also the theme in Max de Radiguès’s series Stig & Tilde. While traveling to a desert island to fulfill a local tradition, twins Stig and Tilde take a wrong turn and end up on a different, hostile island. Nothing continues to go according to plan as they travel to new places, befriend wolf packs, and find rest in a paradise that is more sinister than it seems. Currently three volumes, these graphic novels are written with fifth- through ninth-grade readers in mind.
You can find all our new titles (if they aren’t checked out) on display in the Children’s Room. Graphic novels are shelved in the nonfiction section under the Dewey Decimal number 741.5.