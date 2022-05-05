Cole Corner: New Joe Pickett novel has arrived Cathy Boggs Cole Corner May 5, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Have you been waiting for C. J. Box’s next Joe Pickett novel?The wait is over.Shadows Reel is here at Cole Library in both regular and large print. The series began in 2002 with Open Season. It is about game warden Joe Pickett in Twelve Sleep, Wyoming.Shadows Reel can be read individually, but typically, once a person reads a Joe Pickett novel, they go back and read them all.Remember if this title is checked out you can put it on hold. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOn your marks...Prom nightAOW Taylor LuscombKirkwood Community College softball: Starring at the next levelElementary students cracking codeRobert Lee 'Bob' LincolnBone builders athletic class offered by Elite Fitness starting in MayAnamosa boys track and field: Running with the big boysGym proposal the wrong priorityProjects dominate city agenda Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.