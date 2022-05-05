Have you been waiting for C. J. Box’s next Joe Pickett novel?

The wait is over.

Shadows Reel is here at Cole Library in both regular and large print. The series began in 2002 with Open Season. It is about game warden Joe Pickett in Twelve Sleep, Wyoming.

Shadows Reel can be read individually, but typically, once a person reads a Joe Pickett novel, they go back and read them all.

Remember if this title is checked out you can put it on hold.

