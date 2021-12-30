Cole Corner: New movies available at Cole Library By Cathy Boggs Cole Library Dec 30, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Do you enjoy great movies? Are you frustrated with what is NOT available to stream?Cole Library has great movies on DVD and Bluray to view at a great price – FREE.RESPECT starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha FranklinMy Salinger Year starring Sigourney Weaver and Joanna QualleyFour Good Days starring Glenn Close and Mila KunisOn the Rocks starring Bill Murray and Rashida JonesFlag Day starring Sean Penn and his daughter Dylan PennStill Water starring Matt DamonJoe Bell starring Mark WahlbergPBS drama series Land GirlsThe Crown – Season 4Grantchester – Season 6Documentaries:The Hidden Life of TreesPavarottiCountry Music by Ken Burns.Tempted by this great list of titles? Stop in and check them out.We also have great movies available for free on Hoopla – www.colelibrary.com.Pop the popcorn and push play. It’s Movie Night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesThis week's Athletes of the Week are...Anamosa wrestling legend keeps giving backMidland wrestling: Miller takes down No. 1Springville girls basketball: Nachazel enters 1,000-point clubAnamosa boys basketball: Bouncing right backDeolinda 'Dee' WagnerPolar plunge makes a splashAnamosa girls wrestling: Working towards the end gameAxe-cade opens doors downtownMVCSD COVID policy changing in January Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.