Do you enjoy great movies? Are you frustrated with what is NOT available to stream?

Cole Library has great movies on DVD and Bluray to view at a great price – FREE.

RESPECT starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin

My Salinger Year starring Sigourney Weaver and Joanna Qualley

Four Good Days starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis

On the Rocks starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones

Flag Day starring Sean Penn and his daughter Dylan Penn

Still Water starring Matt Damon

Joe Bell starring Mark Wahlberg

PBS drama series Land Girls

The Crown – Season 4

Grantchester – Season 6

Documentaries:

The Hidden Life of Trees

Pavarotti

Country Music by Ken Burns.

Tempted by this great list of titles? Stop in and check them out.

We also have great movies available for free on Hoopla – www.colelibrary.com.

Pop the popcorn and push play. It’s Movie Night.

Recommended for you