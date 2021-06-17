Do you enjoy houseplants and indoor gardening?
Right now, succulents seem to be all the rage for indoor gardeners. If you have been wanting to try your hand at growing succulents, Cole Library has three new books to make sure this venture is a success. Though the books are all on the same topic – succulents – they vary in how they approach the topic and how they share information with the reader.
A Beginner’s Guide to Succulent Gardening: A Step-by-Step Guide to Growing Beautiful & Long-Lasting Succulents by Taku Furuya has a unique layout. Furuya uses charts, symbols and drawings so you can see plant information quickly. Her charts are based on the calendar year and cover growth cycle, watering, placement and sunlight, and actions.
The symbols in the book cover level of difficulty in growing, when the plant may flower and its native region. The drawings explain points to check when buying: how to transplant and how to propagate. If you want to do less reading and more planting, this book is for you.
Water Me Next Week: A Succulent’s Plea by Theresa Jimeno Ebro is written like a conversation between the writer and the reader. Ebro, a nurse by training, is an avid succulent farmer in Southern California and has written this book to share her love of succulents. She touches on soil, interesting facts and the history of many types of succulents.
One of the facts that is extremely helpful is which of these plants is poisonous to pets and children. After reading this book you will have the knowledge and confidence to head to the flower shop.
The Gardener’s Guide to Succulents: A Handbook of Over 125 Exquisite Varieties of Succulents and Cacti by Misa Matsuyama begins like a picture dictionary of succulents. She includes the plant name, it’s nickname, a lovely photo, characteristics and cultivation.
In the last part of the book she shares how to create succulent arrangements for your home. This book will help you to choose your plants and arrange them in a pleasing way.
So, what are you waiting for? Stop into Cole Library and start your succulent garden.