Cole Corner: Pulitzer Prize books on Cole shelves By Cathy Boggs Cole Library Sep 15, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pulitzer Prize winners for 2022 are on display at Cole Library and are ready to be checked out.Winning book titles purchased are:• The Netanyahus, Joshua Cohen – fiction• Covered with Night, by Nicole Eustace– Histoy• Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South, by the late Winfred Rembert as told to Erin I. Kelly – Biography• Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City, by Andrea Elliott– General Nonfiction• frank: sonnets, by Diane Seuss- PoetryIf you would like to know more about the award, the books (chosen and considered,) the finalists (which we also purchased) you can check it all out at www.pulitzer.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa passes gym bondFinal delivery: Mount Vernon postmaster retiresSheriff’s office provides first day escortCoggon Celebrates 132nd Harvest HomeOver The Moon is out of this worldBond vote loomsAnamosa football: Learn and move onAnamosa football: Hanging right with No. 2Springville volleyball: Total team effortAnamosa cross country: Committed to getting better Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.