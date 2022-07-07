Cole Corner: STEAM books at Cole break summer doldrums By Grace Rowray Cole Library Jul 7, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As the summer progresses, it can get harder and harder to find new and exciting activities to do with you kids.If your family has been hit by a heat-wave of boredom, Cole Library has a huge collection of crafting, gardening, cooking, and STEAM books to help inspire some summer fun.Here is a list of recommended titles to check out today:• 101 Kids Activities that are the Bestest, Funnest Ever! by Holly Homer• Awesome Engineering Activities for Kids by Christina Herkert Schul• Beading: 25 Projects for a Crafty Afternoon by Kathreen Ricketson• The Garden Classroom by Cathy James• Green Crafts for Children by Emma Hardy• Homemade Fun: 101 Crafts and Activities to do With Kids by Rae Grant• Kids Crochet: Projects for Kids of All Ages by Kelli Ronci• Kitchen Science Lab for Kids by Liz Heinecke• Out of the Box by Jemma Westing• STEAM Kids edited by Anne Carey et al.• STEAM Lab for Kids by Liz Heinecke• Stitch Camp by Nicole Blum• What Shall We Do Today? by Catherine WoramAll these books, and many more, can be found in the nonfiction section of Children’s Room. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHocking discusses small-school appeal: Retiring superintendent reflects on careerFireworks allowed in Solon, for a brief periodFourth of July activitiesSwimming not recommended at Lake Macbride beach due to E. coliATV/UTV supporters celebrate new lawSpringville softball: Playing right with No. 1Anamosa baseball: North division champs!Coin flip decides grant recipientsAnamosa softball: Working some serious overtimeAnamosa starting Citizens’ Fire Academy: Department hopes to educate, inspire interest in joining department Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.