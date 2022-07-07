As the summer progresses, it can get harder and harder to find new and exciting activities to do with you kids.

If your family has been hit by a heat-wave of boredom, Cole Library has a huge collection of crafting, gardening, cooking, and STEAM books to help inspire some summer fun.

Here is a list of recommended titles to check out today:

101 Kids Activities that are the Bestest, Funnest Ever! by Holly Homer

Awesome Engineering Activities for Kids by Christina Herkert Schul

Beading: 25 Projects for a Crafty Afternoon by Kathreen Ricketson

The Garden Classroom by Cathy James

Green Crafts for Children by Emma Hardy

Homemade Fun: 101 Crafts and Activities to do With Kids by Rae Grant

Kids Crochet: Projects for Kids of All Ages by Kelli Ronci

Kitchen Science Lab for Kids by Liz Heinecke

Out of the Box by Jemma Westing

STEAM Kids edited by Anne Carey et al.

STEAM Lab for Kids by Liz Heinecke

Stitch Camp by Nicole Blum

What Shall We Do Today? by Catherine Woram

All these books, and many more, can be found in the nonfiction section of Children’s Room.

