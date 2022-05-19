Cole Library’s Summer Reading Program is right around the corner and Director Cathy Boggs and I are busy planning and preparing for all our exciting summer activities. Summer Reading activities run June 1 through July 31 (plus an exciting “last hurrah” event on August 3). We have a range of programs happening each week as well as a few special events. Below is a list of our summer activities:
Family Movie Nights:These interactive movies are geared-toward the whole family! Join us for popcorn, a drink, props, signs, and movie madness. Both movies start at 6:30pm in Room 108. We’re watching The Parent Trap (PG) on Monday, June 6 and RV (PG) on Monday, July 18.
Lego Club: Lego Club is held every Tuesday, June 7 through July 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. on the library’s second floor. Each meeting, kids have time to build and play with our Legos. At the end, participants sign “artist labels” and display their Lego creations on the first floor until the next meeting.
Wednesday Workshop:Wednesday Workshops runs every Wednesday, June 1 to July 27, outside or in Room 108 (weather determinate). This summer all our workshops are art and nature-themed. Each workshop has two sessions available: 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. We only have 15 spots available per session, so call (319) 895-5940 or email me at gchamberlain@cornllecollege.edu to reserve your spot!
Story Time: Throughout the summer, Story Time continues to meet in the Browsing Room every Thursday morning at 9:30am. We read stories, sing songs, and make a simple craft.
Blank Park Zoo:Blank Park Zoo is back at Cole Library to share some amazing animals with us! Join us on August 3rd on 2nd floor to meet animals from the zoo’s educational department.