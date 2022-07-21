Butterflies are one of the wonderful things about summer. Monarch butterflies are one of my favorites. They are so beautiful and easily spotted with their distinct black and orange markings.
The news about their small numbers is concerning. Monarch Watch has published a 35% increase in the monarchs in 2022. Though an increase is hopeful their numbers are still far below what is necessary to insure their long-term survival.
When I first started coming to the library many years ago some of the trees on the Cornell campus would have flocks of monarchs on them in the fall. It was amazing to see them as they rested here on their journey. I have not seen flocks of monarchs for decades. When you think back, when is last time you’ve seen a monarch butterfly, let alone a flock of them? To help increase awareness about these butterflies we are going to once again have a monarch nursery at Cole Library’s first floor circulation desk.
If you think you want to raise monarchs too, plant some milkweed in your yard or garden. If you see it growing wild, leave it there for fluttering monarchs to lay their eggs on. It is the only plant the butterflies lay eggs on and that the growing caterpillars can eat.
If you don’t want to raise monarch in your home, stop in and enjoy our nursery. It is an amazing transformation to watch. We have several books about butterflies and monarchs if you want more information about them. You can also read more online at monarchwatch.org or monarchconservation.org. Let’s work together to help the monarchs.