Do you enjoy great movies? Are you frustrated with what is NOT available to stream? Cole Library has great movies to view at a great price – FREE.
We have several of the Academy Award nominated movies for 2021: The Father; Minari; Judas and the Black Messiah; Nomadland; Promising Young Woman; News of the World; Emma.; Mulan; and Soul.
More movies from the big screen are: The Courier; Land; The Mauritanian; Let Him Go; Greenland; Normal People; The Marksman; The Little Things; The Vault and Georgetown.
We also have a selection of the recent PBS offerings: All Creatures Great and Small, Season 1; A Suitable Boy; Father Brown, Season 8; Atlantic Crossing and Miss Scarlet and the Duke.
New award-winning and critically acclaimed independent films we have for you are: True Mothers; Saul & Ruby’s Holocaust Survivor Band; Lapsis; My Little Sister; God of the Piano; Yalda: A Night for Forgiveness and The Road to Mandalay.
Tempted by this great list of titles? Stop in and check them out.