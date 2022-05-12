Despite the rain and cold, we are getting excited about Summer Reading at Cole Library.

On Tuesday, May 24, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. we will officially kick off the summer reading program with a party outside the Mount Vernon Hills Bank.

The theme this year is Read Beyond the Beaten Path. That evening we will play games, have hot dogs and chips around a “campfire”, win prizes, and get excited for summer reading at “Camp Cole Library.”

If you are unable to attend, you can still sign up at the library after May 24. We will begin summer activities at the library June 1.

