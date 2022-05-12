Cole preparing for Summer Reading program kick-off By Cathy Boggs Cole Library May 12, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Despite the rain and cold, we are getting excited about Summer Reading at Cole Library.On Tuesday, May 24, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. we will officially kick off the summer reading program with a party outside the Mount Vernon Hills Bank.The theme this year is Read Beyond the Beaten Path. That evening we will play games, have hot dogs and chips around a “campfire”, win prizes, and get excited for summer reading at “Camp Cole Library.”If you are unable to attend, you can still sign up at the library after May 24. We will begin summer activities at the library June 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa boys track and field - Drake Relays: Remember the nameTruman State University women's golf: Game keeps getting betterSix Republicans battle for shot at representing House District 91Midland girls track and field: Soaring to new heightsFourteen seniors earn biliteracy awards from Mount VernonEli Alger and the Faster Horses music video to be filming locallyErnie Buresh remembered: Banker, philanthropist was key figure in hospital, library projectsGym set for ballotSpringville boys track and field: Dodging the raindrops to get a meet inCelebrating Child Care Provider Appreciation Day Images Videos