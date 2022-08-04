Collage artist Michael Albert visited Cole Library and Lisbon Public Library Wednesday, July 27.

Albert, a New York native, was on his 58th day of a 67 day tour. When he reached Mount Vernon, he had already traveled more than 10,000 miles and held more than 100 programs.

Collage artist 1
Buy Now

Michael Albert shows off a print of one of his original collages.
Skylar Pasker art
Buy Now

Skylar Pasker works at cutting out some of the yellow color for her collage artwork.
Sonic art
Buy Now

Desmond Bray works on his collage with his grandma Dolores Streub nearby.
Musser arts
Buy Now

Scarlett Musser, Ezra Musser and Terri Musser work on their collages.
Arts
Buy Now

Lilly Selman works on her collage piece.

Recommended for you