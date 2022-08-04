When Mount Vernon switched to the Republic Waste Services at the beginning of July, members of Colonial Estates were not sure what their waste removal options would be. Birch Realty, who owns the facility, did not communicate what the changes were ahead of the July 1 switch at the park, a violation of Iowa law governing mobile home parks.

The City of Mount Vernon, according to Chris Nosbisch, provided guidance recommending individual totes, but Birch Realty was the owner of the property and made the final decision.

Trash
One of the trash dumpsters overflowing early Tueesday morning ahead of Republic Waste collecting the trash.
Recycling
The recycling dumpster full at the mobile home court early last week.

