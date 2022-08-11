Flexibility and embracing change.
That’s what Heritage Days committee member Bridget O’Connor said has probably been responsible for the committee’s success these past two years.
Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 7:13 pm
It’s also why the committee and its members were recognized by the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group as committee of the year.
For O’Connor, the best part of the Heritage Days committee is the meetings and work with members themselves.
“I love how the committee comes together and is able to create something that Mount Vernon alumni, Mount Vernon citizens and community members are able to enjoy,” O’Connor said.
O’Connor added the committee may be small, with roughly five members, but they’re members who have notes and a long history of keeping the community festival running.
When Heritage Days returned in 2021 for an in-person celebration, one of the changes was the event had no carnival rides.
“That’s when we as a committee worked to how do we adapt to not having rides,” O’Connor said.
That spurred creation of a few new events, including the Memorial Park Family Fun Zone and return of other carnival games.
The committee has also adapted to things that are out of their control, like weather. Weather issues canceled fireworks in 2021, and pushed some of the events slated to happen at Kernoustie this year to Saturday’s festivities in uptown Mount Vernon.
One of the things O’Connor has appreciated has been the involvement of the groups – The Mount Vernon Alumni Association and Mount Vernon Schools, the City of Mount Vernon, Kernoustie Golf Course and Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group – to work together when some of those changes happen to make sure the festival continues.
Because of the change, many of the activities in uptown Mount Vernon happened on a single busy day for members of the committee, with the other sites helping to offer activities.
O’Connor said the five member committee and other partners will be holding a wrap-up for the festival soon, and then work will start planning next year’s festival.
“We’ll probably get our busiest planning the festival next spring, as the festival gets closer,” O’Connor said.
The biggest need for the group is more volunteers. And while the festival has financing from the city and Mount Vernon Alumni Association, the hope is always the festival just breaks even, not generates a huge profit.
“It’s really a great committee to be a part of, and we have a lot of fun planning this festival every year,” O’Connor said.
