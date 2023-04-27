Community calendar April 27 through May 4 Apr 27, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, April 27Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.What has happened to trust in public education? by Jean Donham, Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center, 1 p.m.Mount Vernon Middle School band and solo festival, Mount Vernon Middle School, 4 p.m.Cornell College “Alcohol, tobacco and drugs, oh my,” Cornell College Thomas Commons, 5:30 p.m.Cornell College Braeburn Brass Guest artist recital, Cornell College Armstrong Youngker Hall Recital Studio, 5-6 p.m.Lisbon Spring Choir concert, Lisbon Auditorium, 7 p.m.Cornell College presents “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Cornell College’s Armstrong-Youngker Hall Plumb-Fleming Black Box Theatre, 7:30 p.m.Friday, April 28Bingo, Southeast Linn Community Center, 10-11:30 a.m.Linn Lunch Bunch, Southeast Linn Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Cornell College presents “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Cornell College’s Armstrong-Youngker Hall Plumb-Fleming Black Box Theatre, 7:30 p.m.Saturday, April 29Polish it Mount Vernon, uptown Mount Vernon, 8 a.m. to noonPinhook story time, Mount Vernon Visitors Center, 10 a.m.Cornell College presents “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Cornell College’s Armstrong-Youngker Hall Plumb-Fleming Black Box Theatre, 7:30 p.m.Mount Vernon High School prom, Mount Vernon PAC lobby, 9 p.m. to midnightSunday, April 30Lisbon youth track meet, Walmer field, 1 p.m.Cornell College presents “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Cornell College’s Armstrong-Youngker Hall Plumb-Fleming Black Box Theatre, 2 p.m.Jazz Ensemble concert, Cornell College Armstong Youngker Hall Kimmel Theatre, 2 p.m.Monday, May 1Mount Vernon City Council, Mount Vernon City Hall, 6:30 p.m.Washington Elementary Teachers and Parent Meeting, Washington Elementary School Cafeteria, 6 p.m.Lisbon 5-12 band Concert, Lisbon High School auditorium, 6:30 p.m.Tuesday, May 2LEGO Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cornell College Cole Library Room 326, 6-8 p.m.Mount Vernon Fine Arts Association, Mount Vernon High school library, 7 p.m.Wednesday, May 3Reverse lunch buddies, Cornell College Smith Hall Commons, 11 a.m.Mount Vernon High school choir concert, Mount Vernon PAC, 6:30 p.m.Mount Vernon high school band and orchestra concert, Mount Vernon PAC, 7:30 p.m.Thursday, May 4Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.American Heart Association by Heidi Hora, Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center, 1 p.m.Morning Glory Farmer’s Market, Morning Glory Farms, 4-6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAthletes of the week for April 20, 2023Camp Waubeek goes up for auction April 27‘Don’t let anybody crush your dream:’ Shada’s passion project wins big at world’s largest truck showCoggon mayor is stepping downProm 2023Springville girls track and field: No. 2 time in the stateDrake Relays: Ready for the RelaysLebeda maintains Free Little GreenhouseHobby becomes mission of faithCoggon man sent to hospital after tractor turnover Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.