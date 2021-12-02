Thursday, Dec. 2

Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Mount Vernon Winter Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center gym, 10 a.m. to noon

Holiday concert: Cornell College choir, string orchestra, concert band, Cornell’s Kimmel Theatre, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 6

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mount Vernon City Council meeting, police station, 6:30 p.m.

Lisbon fifth through 12th-grade band concert, school auditorium, 6:30 p.m.

Cole Library high school book group: “The Diviners,” by Libba Bray, Zoom, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Early dismissal for Mount Vernon Schools, 1:05 p.m.

Early dismissal for Lisbon Schools, 1:10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)

Project 60, Lions’ Den, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lisbon School Board meeting, board room, 6 p.m.

Cornell Theatre: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Kimmel Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

