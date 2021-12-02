Community calendar Dec 2 Dec 2, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Dec. 2Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Friday, Dec. 3Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 4Mount Vernon Winter Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center gym, 10 a.m. to noonHoliday concert: Cornell College choir, string orchestra, concert band, Cornell’s Kimmel Theatre, 1 p.m.Monday, Dec. 6Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon City Council meeting, police station, 6:30 p.m.Lisbon fifth through 12th-grade band concert, school auditorium, 6:30 p.m.Cole Library high school book group: “The Diviners,” by Libba Bray, Zoom, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.Tuesday, Dec. 7Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.Wednesday, Dec. 8Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Early dismissal for Mount Vernon Schools, 1:05 p.m.Early dismissal for Lisbon Schools, 1:10 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 9Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)Project 60, Lions’ Den, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon School Board meeting, board room, 6 p.m.Cornell Theatre: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Kimmel Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesA festive start to the Christmas SeasonTaste: Alger’s Pizza Palace celebrates 35 years in businessHoliday happeningsStrawberry Hill Elementary counselor earns state awardAnamosa boys basketball preview: Sit back and enjoy the showSpringville volleyball wrap-up: One to rememberSpringville football: Wilt, Menster earns All-State honorsSpringville girls basketball: Making a statementSolon aims to offer a similar level of serviceDining dollars returns for 2021 Images Videos