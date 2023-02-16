Community calendar Feb. 16 through Feb. 23 Feb 16, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Feb. 16Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.The Psychology of Kids Sports for Grandparents by Steve DeVries, LBC, 1 p.m.Friday, Feb. 17Bingo, Southeast Linn Community Center, 10-11:30 a.m.Linn Lunch Bunch, Southeast Linn Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Mount Vernon Lisbon Community Theatre presents “Uptwon Cabaret,” First Street Community Center, 7:30 p.m.Saturday, Feb. 18Pinhook Storytime, Mount Vernon Visitors Center, 10 a.m.Mount Vernon Lisbon Community Theatre presents “Uptwon Cabaret,” First Street Community Center, 7:30 p.m.Cornell College’s The Big Event featuring Bryce Vine, Cornell College’s Norma Small Athletic and Wellness Center, 7 p.m.Monday, Feb. 20Mount Vernon Middle School Parents Teacher Organization meeting, Mount Vernon Middle school library, 6 p.m.Tuesday, Feb. 21LEGO Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cornell College Cole Library Room 326, 6-8 p.m.SELCC Board meeting, SELCC, 7 p.m.Wednesday, Feb. 22Mount Vernon city council, Mount Vernon City Hall, 6:30 p.m.Early out activity with Linn County Master Gardeners, SELCC, 1L30 p.m.Thursday, Feb. 23Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.Financial literacy and your money by Mount Vernon Bank and Trust Company, Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center, 1 p.m.Volunteer appreciation Open house, SELCC, 3-5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAlburnett teen crownedMidland girls basketball: Proving the doubters wrongAnamosa boys wrestling: Record setting RaidersAnamosa girls wrestling - Adison Musser: One of the very best aroundAlburnett takes home fourth place at State Class 1A Dual TournamentMustang Archery competes at PrairieCoggon teenager shares weather forecasts across the MidwestAnamosa boys basketball - Class 2A district quarterfinal: Ways to measure successWhite Tree bakery open at First Street Community CenterMidland boys basketball - Class 1A district quarterfinal: Pulling an overtime shocker Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.