Community Calendar Feb. 3 through Feb. 10 Feb 3, 2022 Thursday, Feb. 3Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Friday, Feb. 4Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Saturday, Feb. 5Mount Vernon winter formal, Mount Vernon High School commons, 8-11 p.m.Monday, Feb. 7Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon School and City of Lisbon joint meeting, Lisbon Schools, 6 p.m.Washington Elementary Teachers and Parents meeting, Washington Elementary School cafeteria, 6 p.m.Mount Vernon City Council, Mount Vernon Police Department, 6:30 p.m.Mount Vernon School board, Mount Vernon High School Library, 6:30 p.m.Tuesday, Feb. 8Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Wednesday, Feb. 9Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Lisbon School board meeting, Lisbon School Board room, 6 p.m.Thursday, Feb. 10Story Time, Cole Library outdoor alcove, 9:30 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.