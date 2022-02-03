Thursday, Feb. 3

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Mount Vernon winter formal, Mount Vernon High School commons, 8-11 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lisbon School and City of Lisbon joint meeting, Lisbon Schools, 6 p.m.

Washington Elementary Teachers and Parents meeting, Washington Elementary School cafeteria, 6 p.m.

Mount Vernon City Council, Mount Vernon Police Department, 6:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon School board, Mount Vernon High School Library, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lisbon School board meeting, Lisbon School Board room, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Story Time, Cole Library outdoor alcove, 9:30 a.m.

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

