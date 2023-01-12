Community calendar Jan. 12 through Jan. 19 Jan 12, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Jan. 12Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.Friday, Jan. 13Bingo, Southeast Linn Community Center, 10-11:30 a.m.Linn Lunch Bunch, Southeast Linn Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Saturday, Jan. 14Pinhook Storytime, Mount Vernon Visitors Center, 10 a.m.Mat Pack Tournament, Lisbon Schools, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Sunday, Jan. 15Mat Pack Tournament, Lisbon Schools, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Monday, Jan. 16Mount Vernon and Lisbon Schools. No school today.Mount Vernon Middle School Parent Teacher organization, Mount Vernon Middle School Library, 6 p.m.Tuesday, Jan. 17LEGO Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cornell College Cole Library Room 326, 6-8 p.m.Wednesday, Jan. 18Mount Vernon City Council, Mount Vernon City Hall, 6:30 p.m.Thursday, Jan. 19Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMount Vernon man arrested on theft in first-degree chargesRivals become teammates on the courtJilovec home burns down in holiday fireMargaret Reilly2022 AJ-E Sports Year in Pictures: Winter SportsFree CPR class coming to Cornell College Jan. 28, 20232022 AJ-E Sports Year in Pictures: Fall SportsRegistration open for Linn County Master Gardeners Winter Gardening Fair2022 AJ-E Sports Year in Pictures: Summer SportsRichard 'Dick' Zimmerman Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.