Thursday, Jan. 13

Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

End of first semester, second quarter, Mount Vernon and Lisbon Schools

Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Mount Vernon Winter Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center gym, 10 a.m. to noon

Mount Vernon high school Robotics tournament, Mount Vernon High School, begins at 10:30 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 17

No classes for Lisbon and Mount Vernon schools

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mount Vernon Middle School PTO meeting, Mount Vernon Middle School library, 6:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon City Council meeting, police station, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

League of Women Voters, First Street Community Center library, 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.

Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

