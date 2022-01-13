Community Calendar Jan. 13 Jan 13, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Jan. 13Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Friday, Jan. 14End of first semester, second quarter, Mount Vernon and Lisbon SchoolsBingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Saturday, Jan. 15Mount Vernon Winter Farmers’ Market, First Street Community Center gym, 10 a.m. to noonMount Vernon high school Robotics tournament, Mount Vernon High School, begins at 10:30 a.m.Monday, Jan. 17No classes for Lisbon and Mount Vernon schoolsCongregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon Middle School PTO meeting, Mount Vernon Middle School library, 6:30 p.m.Mount Vernon City Council meeting, police station, 6:30 p.m.Tuesday, Jan. 18Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.League of Women Voters, First Street Community Center library, 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cole Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.Wednesday, Jan. 19Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Thursday, Jan. 20Story Time, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m. (Masks required over the age of 2.)Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBoone resigns as chamber director: Tension with city officials citedThis week's Athletes of the Week are...Anamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Winter sportsAnamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Spring sportsFaçade project showing progress for 2021 and beyondAxe-cade opens doors downtownAnamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Summer sportsSledding Hill in uptown MV popular destination this weekARTS - Bijou Movie Theater crew weathers pandemic, looking forward to movies aheadMount Vernon approves new voting district boundaries Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.