Community calendar Jan. 19 through Jan. 26 Jan 19, 2023 8 hrs ago

Thursday, Jan. 19Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.MVL Week: Civil righs Walk-Through Symposium, Cornell College Thomas Commons Orange Carpet, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Major accomplishments of Mount Vernon by Chris Nosbisch, LBC, 1 p.m.Friday, Jan. 20Bingo, Southeast Linn Community Center, 10-11:30 a.m.Linn Lunch Bunch, Southeast Linn Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Saturday, Jan. 21Pinhook Storytime, Mount Vernon Visitors Center, 10 a.m.Monday, Jan. 23Lisbon City Council, Lisbon City Hall, 6:30 p.m.Tuesday, Jan. 24LEGO Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cornell College Cole Library Room 326, 6-8 p.m.Thursday, Jan. 26Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.