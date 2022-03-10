Community calendar March 10 through March 17 Mar 10, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, March 10Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Friday, March 11Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Mount Vernon D.A.R.E. Graduation, Mount Vernon District Auditorium, 1-2:30 p.m.Cornell College presents “Little Women,” virtual, tickets available at cornellcollege.edu/theatre-and-dance/productions.shtml.Monday, March 14Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Spring break begins, Lisbon and Mount Vernon Schools.The Art of Meddling and Radical Compassion with special guest Zeena Regis, Cornell College Thomas Commons, noon to 1:30 p.m.Tuesday, March 15Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Diversity Week: Chop it Up Chat Internalized Oppression and Compassion, Cornell College Orange Carpet, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.Forum on Ukraine, Cornell College Orange Carpet, 3:15 p.m.Diversity week: Documentary and discussion “The Mask You Live in” Cornell College Hedges Conference Room, 6-8:30 p.m.Wednesday, March 16Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Diversity Week: The Big Eight Diversity Walk through Symposium, Cornell College Orange Carpet, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.Thursday, March 17Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.Diversity Week: good Vibes Only Craft, Cornell College Orange Carpet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Jessica Monier Faculty recital, Cornell College Armstrong Hall, 7:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBrincks to resignSpringville girls basketball: 'This never gets old'‘This cannot happen again:’ McFarland family pushes for new legislation to improve safety at Iowa prisonsSpringville boys basketball: Constantly climbing the mountainAnamosa boys basketball - Class 3A substate semi-final: Too many turnoversTaste: New bakery opens doors in Mount VernonWilliams family makes donationsChristiansen honored with Golden Owl: Ag instructor one of seven up for state awardATV/UTV bill gaining tractionA Lenten tradition continues with a few changes Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.