Thursday, March 10

Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Friday, March 11

Bingo & congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Mount Vernon D.A.R.E. Graduation, Mount Vernon District Auditorium, 1-2:30 p.m.

Cornell College presents “Little Women,” virtual, tickets available at cornellcollege.edu/theatre-and-dance/productions.shtml.

Monday, March 14

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Spring break begins, Lisbon and Mount Vernon Schools.

The Art of Meddling and Radical Compassion with special guest Zeena Regis, Cornell College Thomas Commons, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Diversity Week: Chop it Up Chat Internalized Oppression and Compassion, Cornell College Orange Carpet, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Forum on Ukraine, Cornell College Orange Carpet, 3:15 p.m.

Diversity week: Documentary and discussion “The Mask You Live in” Cornell College Hedges Conference Room, 6-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16

Cards and congregate dining, SELCC, 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Diversity Week: The Big Eight Diversity Walk through Symposium, Cornell College Orange Carpet, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 17

Story Time, Cole Library browsing room, 9:30 a.m.

Congregate dining, SELCC, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Diversity Week: good Vibes Only Craft, Cornell College Orange Carpet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jessica Monier Faculty recital, Cornell College Armstrong Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Recommended for you