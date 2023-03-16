Thursday, March 16
Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.
Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Periods of rain and snow this evening. Overcast and windy overnight. Low 18F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 10:37 am
Climageddon by David Osterberg, Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center, 1 p.m.
Bingo, Southeast Linn Community Center, 10-11:30 a.m.
Linn Lunch Bunch, Southeast Linn Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Pinhook Storytime, Mount Vernon Visitors Center, 10 a.m.
Mount Vernon City Council, Mount Vernon City Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon Middle School Parent Teacher Organization, Mount vernon Middle School library, 6 p.m.
Tuesday Morning Book club, Cole Library Room 108, 9:30-11 a.m.
LEGO Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Yarn Squad, Cornell College Cole Library Room 326, 6-8 p.m.
Gentle yoga for Gardeners, Cole Library room 108, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Community of Readers adult book discussion group, Cole Library Room 310, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon Choir All-Sing concert, Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium, 7 p.m.
SELCC Board meeting, SELCC, 7-8:30 p.m.
Diversity Week: Clack Panther and Brown Equity - Building Personal Equity as a person of Color, Thomas Commons Hall-Perrine Room, 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Lisbon early out activity, Southeast Linn community Center, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Diversity Week: Movie Night at Stoner House, Cornell College Stoner House, 6-8 p.m.
Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.
Diversity Week: Out of our Minds - Building Equity with Mental Health challenges, Cornell College Thomas Commons Hall-Perrine Room, 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Family Trees, family Stories, Family Matters by Ruth Armstrong, Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center, 1 p.m.
