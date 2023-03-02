Thursday, March 2
Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.
Children’s Author Goes Underground by Jackie Martin, Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center, 1 p.m.
Mount Vernon Orchestra extravaganza concert (fourth through 12th grade), Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium, 7 p.m.
Lisbon band concerts, Lisbon Auditorium, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Bingo, Southeast Linn Community Center, 10-11:30 a.m.
Linn Lunch Bunch, Southeast Linn Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Lisbon Roarin’ Jazz Night “A Night in Paris,” Lisbon Auditorium, 7-9 p.m.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre presents “Treasure,” First Street Community Center, 7 p.m.
Cornell College presents “Evita,” Cornell College Armstorng Youngker Hall’s Kimmel Theatre, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
District individual speech contest, Mount Vernon High School, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pinhook Storytime, Mount Vernon Visitors Center, 10 a.m.
Lisbon Dance Team showcase, Lisbon Lion’s Den, 7 p.m.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre presents “Treasure,” First Street Community Center, 7 p.m.
Cornell College presents “Evita,” Cornell College Armstorng Youngker Hall’s Kimmel Theatre, 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre presents “Treasure,” First Street Community Center, 2 p.m.
Mount Vernon Lisbon Springville Soccer club meeting, Mount Vernon Middle School, 5:30 p.m.
Cornell College presents “Evita,” Cornell College Armstorng Youngker Hall’s Kimmel Theatre, 2 p.m.
Monday, March 6
Mount Vernon City Council, Mount Vernon City Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Washington Elementary Teachers and Parents meeting, Washington Elementary cafeteria, 6 p.m.
Mount Vernon Middle School eighth grade resgistration night, Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium, 6:30 p.m.
Cornell College Megillah Reading, Cornell College Thomas Commons Hedges Conference Room, 6-7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
Cornell College Megillah Reading, Cornell College Thomas Commons Hedges Conference Room, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LEGO Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Yarn Squad, Cornell College Cole Library Room 326, 6-8 p.m.
Mount Vernon Fine Arts Association Meeting, Mount Vernon High School Library, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8
Early dismissal Mount Vernon Schools, Mount Vernon Schools, 1:05 p.m.
Mount Vernon Middle School post-prom fundraiser dodgeball tournament, Mount Vernon Middle School gymnasium, 1-3 p.m.
Mount Vernon School Board meeting, Mount Vernon High School Library, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
Cornell College spring break begins.
Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.
Food Matters by Laura Krouse, Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center, 1 p.m.
Mount Vernon Choir all-Sing concert, Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium, 7 p.m.