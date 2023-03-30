Community calendar March 30 through April 6 Mar 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, March 30Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.Aging in Place by Harrison March, Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center, 1 p.m.Reading with Lora Dopazo Ruibal, Cornell College Van Etten Lacey-House, 3:30 p.m.Mount Vernon High School Java Jazz, Mount Vernon High School gymnasium, 7 p.m.Friday, March 31Bingo, Southeast Linn Community Center, 10-11:30 a.m.Linn Lunch Bunch, Southeast Linn Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Saturday, April 1Pinhook Storytime, Mount Vernon Visitors Center, 10 a.m.Monday, April 3Mount Vernon City Council, Nount Vernon City Hall, 6:30 p.m.Tuesday, April 4Tuesday Morning Book club, Cole Library Room 108, 9:30-11 a.m.LEGO Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cornell College Cole Library Room 326, 6-8 p.m.Mount Vernon Fine Arts Association, Mount Vernon PAC Lobby, 7 p.m.Wednesday, April 5Mount Vernon Booster Club meeting, Mount Vernon PAC lobby, 5:30 p.m.Beta Omicron Distinguished Alumni visitor Jeffrey Mccune, Cornell College Thomas Commons Orange Carpet, 11:30 a.m.Thursday, April 6Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.Speaker at LBC, Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center, 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAlburnett names next district superintendentSoaring with the Eagles:Anamosa girls track and field: Finally getting to competeNational success coming quickly for former Alburnett native standoutTwo local athletes shine at 2023 NCAA National tournamentsMidland boys track and field: Near the top of the standingsCael Bridgewater earns All-Academic honorsSoaring with the Eagles:Anamosa boys track and field: RVC champions!Soaring with the Eagles: Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.