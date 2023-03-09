Thursday, March 9
Cornell College spring break begins
Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 12:57 pm
Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.
Food Matters by Laura Krouse, Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center, 1 p.m.
Lisbon fifth and sixth grade band concert, Lisbon Auditorium, 6 p.m.
Mount Vernon Choir all-Sing concert, Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium, 7 p.m.
Bingo, Southeast Linn Community Center, 10-11:30 a.m.
Linn Lunch Bunch, Southeast Linn Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon Middle School D.A.R.E. Graduation, Mount Vernon district Auditorium, 2 p.m.
Lisbon Junior High dance, Lisbon Early Childcare Gym, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre presents “Treasure,” First Street Community Center, 7 p.m.
Pinhook Storytime, Mount Vernon Visitors Center, 10 a.m.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre presents “Treasure,” First Street Community Center, 7 p.m.
Lisbon Firefighters Dance, Tin Roof Hideaway and Events Center, 8 p.m.
Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre presents “Treasure,” First Street Community Center, 2 p.m.
Cole Library spring break movie “Puss in Boots: The final Wish,” Cole Library Room 108, 10 a.m.
Lisbon City Council, Lisbon City Hall, 7 p.m.
Lisbon and Mount Vernon Schools on spring break through March 17
LEGO Live, Cole Library, 10 a.m. to noon
LEGO Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Yarn Squad, Cornell College Cole Library Room 326, 6-8 p.m.
Knitting Camp, Cole Library Room 108, 10 a.m. to noon.
Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.
Climageddon by David Osterberg, Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center, 1 p.m.
