Thursday, May 11Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.Iowa's Camp Courageous by Jeanne Muellerleile, Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center, 1 p.m.Morning Glory Farmer's Market, Morning Glory Farms, 4-6 p.m.Friday, May 12Bingo, Southeast Linn Community Center, 10-11:30 a.m.Linn Lunch Bunch, Southeast Linn Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Saturday, May 13Pinhook story time, Mount Vernon Visitors Center, 10 a.m.Morning glory farmer's market and plant sale, Morning Glory farm, 9 a.m. to noon.Mount Vernon High School Choir pops show, Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium, 7 p.m.Sunday, May 14Dance Arts Iowa Recital, Mount Vernon PAC auditorium, 1 p.m.Cornell College graduation, McLennan College Hall Lawn. 10 a.m. to noon.Monday, May 15Mount Vernon City Council, Mount Vernon City Hall, 6:30 p.m.Lisbon fine arts award night, Lisbon Auditorium, 6 p.m.Mount Vernon Fine Arts Award night Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium, 6 p.m.Mount Vernon Middle School PTO Meeting, Mount Vernon Middle School library, 6 p.m.Tuesday, May 16LEGO Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cornell College Cole Library Room 326, 6-8 p.m.Mount Vernon Middle school orchestra concert, Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium, 6 p.m.Mount Vernon Middle School band concert, Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium, 7 p.m.Lisbon Senior Awards Night, Lisbon Auditorium, 7 p.m.Wednesday, May 17Mount Vernon beginning orchestra night, Mount Vernon Middle School commons, 5 p.m.Mount Vernon concert choir finale, Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium, 7 p.m.Thursday, May 18Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun by Nathan Countryman, Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center, 1 p.m.Morning Glory Farmer's Market, Morning Glory Farms, 4-6 p.m.Mount Vernon Middle School talent show, Mount Vernon District Auditorium, 7 p.m.