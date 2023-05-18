Community calendar May 18 through May 25 May 18, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, May 18Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun by Nathan Countryman, Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center, 1 p.m.Morning Glory Farmer’s Market, Morning Glory Farms, 4-6 p.m.Mount Vernon Middle School talent show, Mount Vernon District Auditorium, 7 p.m.Friday, May 19Bingo, Southeast Linn Community Center, 10-11:30 a.m.Linn Lunch Bunch, Southeast Linn Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Lisbon preschool graduation, Lisbon auditorium, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.Washington Elementary Family Fun Night, Mount Vernon District track. 5-8 p.m.Saturday, May 20Pinhook story time, Mount Vernon Visitors Center, 10 a.m.Morning glory farmer’s market and plant sale, Morning Glory farm, 9 a.m. to noon.Sunday, May 21LMVAS coffee with the crew, Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Shed, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.Lisbon graduation, Lion’s Den, 1 p.m.Mount Vernon graduation, Mount Vernon High School gymnasium, 2 p.m.Monday, May 22Lisbon City Council, Lisbon City Hall, 7 p.m.Tuesday, May 23LEGO Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cornell College Cole Library Room 326, 6-8 p.m.Lisbon upper elementary variety show, Lisbon auditorium, 1:30 p.m.Mount Vernon Middle School choir concert, Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium, 7 p.m.Wednesday, May 24EMS for children bike rally, Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance station, 5-7 p.m.Knowledge and insights about refugees presentation, Mount Vernon City Hall, 6:30 p.m.Mount Vernon Middle school lip sync battle, Mount Vernon District auditorium, 7 p.m.Thursday, May 25Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.Gathering and Manifestation by Bob Campagna, Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center, 1 p.m.Morning Glory Farmer’s Market, Morning Glory Farms, 4-6 p.m.First on the scene trainings, Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance station, 5 p.m.Lisbon Kindergaten Science Fair, Lion’s Den, 1-3 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew greenhouse a dream come trueWalderbach retires from ambulance board: Service has seen wide-ranging changes across 50 yearsAnamosa boys track and field: 43-year drought comes to an endAnamosa girls golf: Keeping the dream aliveTroy Mills is home to Take the Cake DessertsTwo Scoops offers up frozen treats2023 Jones County beef ambassador candidates namedSpringville grand marchAnamosa boys track and field: Sending double-digit events to stateAnamosa girls track and field: Blowing past the competition Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.