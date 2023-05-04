Community calendar May 4 through May 11 May 4, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, May 4Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.American Heart Association by Heidi Hora, Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center, 1 p.m.Science Interest Group Lecture: Niloofar Kamran, Cornell College West Science, Room 100, 11:10 a.m. to noon.Morning Glory Farmer’s Market, Morning Glory Farms, 4-6 p.m.Mount Vernon Middle School fifth grade beignning band open house, Mount Vernon District auditorium, 7 p.m.Friday, May 5Bingo, Southeast Linn Community Center, 10-11:30 a.m.Linn Lunch Bunch, Southeast Linn Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Saturday, May 6Chalk the Walk, uptown Mount Vernon, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Pinhook story time, Mount Vernon Visitors Center, 10 a.m.Corcoran Puppets presents The Fisherman’s Wife, Lisbon Hertiage Hall, 10 a.m.IHSMA Large Group band and choir festival, Lisbon High SchoolDeepwater Worship Night, Cornell College Armstrong Youngker Hall, Kimmel Patio, 6-9 p.m.Sunday, May 7Chalk the Walk, uptown Mount Vernon, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Monday, May 8Lisbon City Council, Lisbon City Hall, 6 p.m.Lisbon freshman orientation, Lisbon Auditorium, 5:30-7:30 p.m.Mount Vernon School Board meeting, Mount Vernon High School Library, 6:30 p.m.Tuesday, May 9LEGO Club, Cole Library Room 108, 3:30-4:30 p.m.Yarn Squad, Cornell College Cole Library Room 326, 6-8 p.m.Wednesday, May 10Mount Vernon high school Senior Awards Night, Mount Vernon PAC Auditorium, 7 p.m.Thursday, May 11Cole Library storytime, Cole Library, 9:30 a.m.Iowa’s Camp Courageous by Jeanne Muellerleile, Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center, 1 p.m.Morning Glory Farmer’s Market, Morning Glory Farms, 4-6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSpringville boys track and field: Breaking another school recordCoggon mayor is stepping downTwo Scoops offers up frozen treatsBirth - Savannah 'Sunny' Alice Kay WelshMidland girls track and field: Setting an impressive toneProm 2023Minor changes to Chalk the Walk 2023Coggon Road Bridge closes for replacementAnamosa girls soccer: Keeping the good times goingAnamosa boys track and field - Drake Relays: Gatto gets it done Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.